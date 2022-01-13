WBSC, Newdin Contents partner to launch Virtual Baseball World Cup competitions

PULLY, Switzerland -- The World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) and Seoul, Korea-based Newdin Contents today announced a partnership to launch the first-ever international virtual Baseball World Cup.

As part of the agreement, the WBSC will use Newdin’s ‘Strikezon’ state-of-the art technology installed at venues around the world as the virtual field-of-play.

“The WBSC is proud to partner with Newdin and their leading ‘Strikezon’ baseball screen technology,” said WBSC Executive Director Michael Schmidt. “The launch of the WBSC’s new virtual World Cup platform alongside an innovation leader like Newdin will ensure the successful execution of the WBSC’s forward-looking digital strategy that aims to further globalize our sport and connect it with new audiences beyond our traditional game -- helping to secure our sport’s future as the world becomes more digital.”

Newdin Contents CEO Jinpyo Hong said: “Newdin is proud to cooperate with the WBSC, which is contributing to the development of world baseball. We look forward to the development of a new form of sports culture through the WBSC’s new virtual World Cup platform.”

The format, rules and dates of the inaugural global virtual baseball tournament are currently under development and will be revealed at a later stage.

In December 2020, the WBSC approved the inclusion of esports and virtual/electronic versions of baseball and softball among its official disciplines.

Newdin is a company that develops technology that creates digital, virtual and augmented reality sports simulation experiences, namely baseball, as leisure products for the entertainment business.

For more information visit wbsc.org or strikezon.com.