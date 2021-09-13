ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships 2022, Tianjin (CHN) - cancellation / relocation

The ISU was informed by the Chinese Figure Skating Association (CFSA) of the cancellation of the ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships, that was scheduled to take place from January 17 – 22, 2022 in Tianjin (CHN).

Unfortunately, considering the complicated epidemic situation involving travel restrictions, quarantine requirements, safety concerns and logistical challenges, the organization of the event was extremely challenging. The CFSA, the Local Organizing Committee and Tianjin Municipal Government tried their best to find solutions but ultimately concluded that, regrettably, they are unable to organize and hold the 2022 ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships.

The ISU regrets that the hosting of these Championships is no longer possible in Tianjin and thanks the Chinese Figure Skating Association for their efforts and cooperation.

In order to maintain the Event and allow the Figure Skaters of the Four Continents ISU Members to compete in this Continental Championships, the ISU invited interested ISU Members to send applications to host the Event on the originally planned date (January 17 – 22, 2022).

Considering the applications received, the ISU Council will take a decision during its forthcoming meeting on October 1, 2021.