Final 2021 Swimming World Cup calendar confirmed

FINA is pleased to confirm the final FINA Swimming World Cup 2021 calendar, which will be composed of four legs spread throughout October in attractive European and Middle-Eastern locations.

The first two legs will be contested in Berlin (GER) and Budapest (HUN) on October 1-3, and October 7-9, respectively, while Doha (QAT) and Kazan (RUS) will stage the two remaining legs on October 21-23 and October 28-30. These long-time partner cities have provided continuous support to FINA by welcoming this top-notch yearly circuit and the world’s swimming elite.

All four stops of the 2021 World Cup will be competed in 25m-pools and are qualifying events for the postponed 15th FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) to be held in Abu Dhabi (UAE) from December 16-21, 2021.

A sum of US$ 224′000 to the top 20 athletes of each stage as Meet Prize Money will be available, and a total of US$ 556′000 will be given to the top 10 athletes at the end of the series based on the overall ranking. The total prize money dedicated to the SWC 2021 represents US$ 1′452′000.

FINA President Husain Al-Musallam said: “The FINA Swimming World Cup has become an iconic annual meet that is greatly valued by the entire swimming community. The world’s best ranked athletes participate every year and outstanding performances are always witnessed. This year, the World Cup circuit is a qualifier for the FINA World Swimming Championships (25m), where an increased prize money will also be distributed. As promised in June when I took office, athletes are my priority and the increase of prize money reflects my pledge.

“FINA is looking forward to welcoming the swimmers to the World Cup circuit as the world of sport is slowly recovering from the halt imposed by the pandemic. The FINA Task Force is working closely with the local organisers to ensure a safe and COVID-free environment for the athletes, coaches and officials.”

2021 FINA Swimming World Cup calendar:

1. Berlin (GER) – October 1-3.

2. Budapest (HUN) – October 7-9

3. Doha (QAT) - October 23-25

4. Kazan (RUS) - October 28-30

