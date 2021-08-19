MediaAccord to Explore Breaking Down Barriers in Sport at SportAccord 2022 in Ekaterinburg

LAUSANNE, Switzerland – Media’s role in breaking down barriers in the ever-expanding world of sport will come under the spotlight at the MediaAccord conference on the afternoon of Thursday, 19 May 2022 during the SportAccord World Sport & Business Summit 2022 in Ekaterinburg, Russia.

MediaAccord will explore how International Sport Federations (IFs) can work with media organisations to share best practices across all platforms and find ways of capturing the passion of fans, participants and stakeholders, while tapping into opportunities for the development of sport.

Panel sessions and presentations will cover issues such as ‘coexisting in times of crisis – IFs and media relations in the 2020s’, ‘social media approaches for major events’, ‘lessons from a crisis – new formats in sport event broadcasting’ and ‘how IFs and broadcast media partners are engaging and telling the stories that matter in sport’. In addition, there will also be an inside look into the Russian media landscape.

“We have seen a significant pivot to digital platforms by many IFs over the past year, whether that is in relation to distributing archive footage of historic events and competitions on social media, or increasing athlete and lifestyle-focused output on streaming services,” SportAccord and GAISF President Dr. Raffaele Chiulli said.

“This strategic shift is just one of the significant trends in the sports media space, and it will be fascinating to hear at MediaAccord how IFs are planning to work alongside media companies and broadcasters to leverage changing behaviours to their advantage.”

MediaAccord will sit alongside SportAccord’s other conference streams, offering delegates clear signposts to specific areas of interest during a busy week of meetings and networking opportunities in Ekaterinburg, from 15-20 May 2022.

As the only global sports industry event attended by all IFs and their stakeholders, SportAccord brings together organising committees, hosting cities and regions, governments and administrations, rights-holders, agencies and athletes, as well as top-level experts and organisations from the sports media, technology, investment, medical and legal sectors.

Registration is open for the SportAccord World Sport & Business Summit 2022 in Ekaterinburg, the 19th edition of SportAccord’s flagship annual event. Organisations interested in becoming an official partner or exhibitor can contact SportAccord to discuss these investment opportunities by emailing sales@sportaccord.sport, with SportAccord also offering an interactive exhibition floorplan and 3-D flyover of the SportAccord 2022 exhibition space.

You can follow SportAccord’s portfolio of events via Twitter @sportaccord or keep up-to-date via LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube, Flickr, VK, and Instagram.

ENDS

EDITOR’S NOTES

SportAccord

SportAccord brings together international sports federations and organisations involved in the business of sport. The annual World Sport & Business Summit is a six-day event attended by leaders of the global sports community. It engages international sports federations, athletes, industry, rights holders, organising committees, cities, government, agencies, media, technology, legal teams, medical professionals, inventors, and subject matter experts – represented at the highest levels.

SportAccord is the only global sports business event attended by all the international sports federations and their stakeholders, who host their Annual General Assemblies during SportAccord.

These stakeholders include: ASOIF (Association of Summer Olympic International Federations), AIOWF (Association of International Olympic Winter Sports Federations), ARISF (Association of IOC Recognised International Sports Federations), AIMS (Alliance of Independent Recognised Members of Sport), GAISF (Global Association of International Sports Federations) and Associate Members.

In addition, SportAccord receives the full support of the International Olympic Committee.

As a service to our readers, Around the Rings will provide verbatim texts of selected press releases issued by Olympic-related organizations, federations, businesses and sponsors.

These press releases appear as sent to Around the Rings and are not edited for spelling, grammar or punctuation.