European Handball Federation official statement on beach handball and clothing regulations

Vienna, 20 July 2021

The European Handball Federation (EHF), being in close contact with the International Handball Federation (IHF), issues the following statement on the regulations for beach handball clothing.

First of all, both the European Handball Federation and the International Handball Federation are committed to popularising beach handball. All contributions in that respect and measures that will support the ambitions of this attractive sport are supported.

The previous Women’s/Men’s 17 Beach Handball EURO and the EURO for adults in Bulgaria, which were also served as qualification tournaments for the next Beach Handball World Championships, can be regarded as a major success having worldwide media presence.

Regarding the uniforms of the athletes, the EHF faced a specific situation on the field of female uniforms.

The matter was already discussed at the EHF Congress in April 2021 upon a motion of the Norwegian Handball Federation. The 50 EHF Member Federations including the Norwegian Handball Federation, and in the presence of the President of the International Handball Federation, decided that the newly elected Beach Handball Commission at their first meeting in August will deal with the topic and will table suggestions which subsequently can be presented to the International Handball Federation.

As the IHF is the competent body for the worldwide valid regulations, it has to be stated that such a motion has to be addressed to the IHF Council due to formal reasons. The Norwegian Handball Federation did not table any motion to the IHF since April 2021, therefore, the foreseen steps apply. The contact with the International Handball Federation has already been established and the further procedure laid down. EHF President, Michael Wiederer and IHF President, Dr Hassan Moustafa agreed on the next steps and assure the beach handball community, and all its fans, that all efforts will be taken in order to further promote the sport. This includes the ideal presentation of the sport and, by that, includes the outfit of the players.

From a European perspective, the reaction is based on disinformation on the procedure. The position of the players involved is acknowledged and further steps, in close coordination with the IHF, are in motion.

