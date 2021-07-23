HomeNewsEspañol
Saturday July 24, 2021
Recent HeadlinesTokyo 2020Beijing 2022FederationsIOCOpinionATR en Español
Podcasts

“Tokyo Report” podcast debuts: behind the scenes of an unprecedented Games

ATR founder and editor emeritus Ed Hula hosts a series of daily podcasts on the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Ed Hula
By
Ed Hula
July 23, 2021
ehula@aroundtherings.com

Ed Hula, with his deep knowledge of the Olympic world, will analyze Tokyo 2020 on a daily basis in an unmissable podcast: key figures from the sports scene in an in-depth dialogue to better understand what is happening. And what will happen. Only on Around the Rings.


TOPICS

ATRTokyo 2020PodcastATR debutEd Hula

Recent Articles