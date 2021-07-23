“Tokyo Report” podcast debuts: behind the scenes of an unprecedented Games

Eddy Álvarez, el “sueño americano” que se hizo realidad en una noche en Tokio

El beisbolista abanderado de Estados Unidos nació en Miami, pero sus padres y abuelos son cubanos. Su historia está repleta de sorpresas: podria ser el tercer medallista olímpico invernal y de verano de la historia

From beginning to end, the Tokyo 2020 opening ceremony strikes a muted tone

The Olympic flame illuminates the sky after an event that signified the difficult times faced by the global community

Tokyo Olympics to have the highest number of LGBT athletes in history

A record 162 openly LGBT athletes will compete in Tokyo, with Japan’s lack of anti-discrimination laws and the participation of transgender athletes coming under scrutiny.

Without an audience, the Games are less Games

The pandemic changed everything. It was no time for Super Mario Bros and the complicity of a prime minister, as was the case with Shinzo Abe five years earlier in Rio de Janeiro.