“Zona mixta”, el podcast en español de Around the Rings: la muerte de Lamine Diack y el audaz paso de la WTA en su relación con China

Con su decisión de cortar todos los vínculos con China, la WTA dio un paso inusual en el mundo del deporte, que recordó una era de corrupción con la muerte de Lamine Diack.
En una nueva edición de “Zona mixta”, el podcast en español de Around the Rings, Sebastián Fest, editor jefe del sitio, y Miguel Hernández, redactor especializado, analizan ambos temas.
Formato podcast:
SEGUIR LEYENDO:
“Zona mixta”, el podcast en español de Around the Rings: ambiente de “boicot diplomático” de cara a Pekín 2022 y llegan los Juegos Panamericanos juveniles en Cali
