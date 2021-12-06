HOMENEWSESPAÑOL
Monday December 6, 2021
Recent HeadlinesBeijing 2022OpinionPodcasts
Español

“Zona mixta”, el podcast en español de Around the Rings: la muerte de Lamine Diack y el audaz paso de la WTA en su relación con China

En una nueva edición de “Zona mixta”, el foco está puesto en lo que significa la desaparición del dirigente senegalés y en los nuevos obstáculos que enfrentan los Juegos de Pekín 2022.

Sebastian A. Fest
Miguel Hernández
By
Sebastian A. FestMiguel Hernández
December 6, 2021
sebastian.fest@aroundtherings.com
miguel@aroundtherings.com

Con su decisión de cortar todos los vínculos con China, la WTA dio un paso inusual en el mundo del deporte, que recordó una era de corrupción con la muerte de Lamine Diack.

En una nueva edición de “Zona mixta”, el podcast en español de Around the Rings, Sebastián Fest, editor jefe del sitio, y Miguel Hernández, redactor especializado, analizan ambos temas.

Formato podcast:

SEGUIR LEYENDO:

“Zona mixta”, el podcast en español de Around the Rings: ambiente de “boicot diplomático” de cara a Pekín 2022 y llegan los Juegos Panamericanos juveniles en Cali



TOPICS

PodcastZona MixtaLamine DiackWTAChinaPekin 2022Juegos Olímpicos

Recent Articles