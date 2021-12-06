“Zona mixta”, el podcast en español de Around the Rings: la muerte de Lamine Diack y el audaz paso de la WTA en su relación con China

LA28 and Los Angeles agree on framework for 2028 Games

The framework calls for an agreement to host the 2028 Summer Games at no cost to the city of Los Angeles

Vuokatti 2022 European Youth Olympic Festival Flame is lit in Rome

The 30th edition of the EYOF is dedicated to Jacques Rogge, the youth multi-sport games creator, declared by European Olympic Committees president Spyros Capralos. Following a festive ceremony on Saturday evening, the ‘Flame of Peace’ is headed north to snowy Finland.

Karate governing body holding out hope for inclusion in future Olympic Games

The sport made its debut at Tokyo 2020 but is currently off the program for Paris 2024.

United Nations adopts Olympic truce ahead of Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Games

The idea of an Olympic truce is a tradition dating back to the Ancient Greeks thousands of years ago

THE HULA REPORT: Diack Death Greeted With Silence

The former IOC member and athletics chief leaves a tortured legacy.