Copenhagen to Host Smart Cities & Sport Summit - Conferences & Conventions

(ATR) The World Union of Olympic Cities chooses the Danish capital of Copenhagen as the host of the 2021 Smart Cities & Sport Summit, taking place on November 22-24.

The annual conference, first held in 2014, brings representatives from over 100 cities together to discuss ways sport can help achieve cities’ social, economic and environmental goals. While the summit is typically held in Olympic host cities or at the Olympic headquarters, Copenhagen earned the nod this year thanks to its strong focus on sustainability and active communities.

"Copenhagen is a prime example of how to create urban environments that promote movement in everyday life. At the same time, the congress is a great start to the cooperation between the city of Copenhagen, DGI [Denmark’s largest association of sports clubs] and DIF [Danish NOC], which aims to make the capital the world’s most active city," said the Chairman of the Danish NOC, Hans Natorp.

"The fact that we are able to do sports and exercise in the city is a big part of Copenhagen’s DNA", added Lars Weiss, Lord Mayor of Copenhagen. "We can ride our bikes in the streets, swim in the harbors and do sports in the green spaces – and with the big variety of sport associations in Copenhagen we have a strong sense of connectedness around sport that unites us across social divisions".

Copenhagen is currently hosting several UEFA Euro 2020 matches, while also preparing to host the World Pride and EuroGames this August, and the Tour de France Grand Départ next year.

For more information, visit https://www.smartcitiesandsport.org/. Tickets are available now to attend either in person or online.

InvestAccord Launches in Ekaterinburg

SportAccord announces the first edition of InvestAccord, a conference programme dedicated to financial issues in sport, as part of its 2021 World Sport and Business Summit in Ekaterinburg, Russia.

Planned for November 11, InvestAccord will take place toward the end of the Summit, which runs from November 7-12. According to SportAccord, the conference stream’s main topics include sport investment opportunities, best practice strategies and the impact of technology on sport’s financial landscape.

Alongside a lineup of expert speakers and panelists, InvestAccord will also feature pitches from a variety of tech startups in the sporting world. As such, it is slated to give investors, federations, promoters and other sports organizations a chance to explore new revenue streams and collaboration opportunities across industries.

"Given the importance of financial matters encountered by International Sport Federations, it is the right time to launch a dedicated conference programme that will focus on this vital aspect of life in the sports industry", said SportAccord President Dr. Raffaele Chiulli.

Other conference streams featured at SportAccord 2021 will include the newly launched MinisterAccord and ArtAccord, plus the established CityAccord, HealthAccord, LawAccord, MediaAccord and Summit.

Register for the event here.

The 19th edition of the World Sport and Business Summit was moved from May to November due to the demands on international federations preparing for Tokyo, as well as lingering lockdowns and travel restrictions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The pandemic also meant that for the first time in 17 years, the Summit was not held in 2020.

IPC President to Speak at SportsPro APAC

The full agenda for next month’s SportsPro APAC virtual summit is now available.

Among the highlights for the event on July 7-8 is DAZN Japan senior vice president Yoichiro Basso on what he learned in securing the largest broadcast deal in the history of Japanese sports.

Craig Tiley, CEO of Tennis Australia, will speak to the difficulties of getting the first grand slam of the year up and running during a pandemic.

International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons will also speak at SportsPro APAC.

SportsPro says the event is meant to unite the fragmented region to share, connect and create new business opportunities to rebuild momentum in sports and transform the way sports is being consumed in the region.

Click here for the full agenda and to sign up. The event is free.

Host City Americas is Next Week

IOC member and World Archery president Ugur Erdener will address the safe staging of Tokyo 2020 amid a pandemic atthe inaugural Host City Americas.

Erdener is a physician and chairof the IOC Medical and Scientific Commission.

He joins fellow IOC member and International Equestrian Federation (FEI) president Ingmar De Vos and IOC vice president Anita DeFrantz as part of the speaker program at the event next week.

Host City Americas, with the theme of Investing in Events, takes place virtually on June 29-30. It is expected to bring more than 1,000 people together, including IOC members, sports ministers, mayors, International Federations and Organizing Committee leaders.

The program also has a regional flair with Nick Sellers, CEO of the World Games 2022 organizing committee in Birmingham, Alabama, and Chris Carroll of the Lake Placid 2023 Winter World University Games among those taking part.

Around the Rings founder Ed Hula will be moderating a panel on the impact of Covid on sport.

Click here to register and get your free ticket for Host City Americas.

The 2021 edition of Host City will be a global, hybrid event held in Glasgow, Scotland on December 7-8. The format change is designed to build on last year’s first digital edition, combining the face-to-face interaction at Glasgow’s Technology & Innovation Centre with online connectivity.

