Takeda Exit Strategy Emerging

(ATR) Reports from Japan indicate there’s talk about electing a new president when the Japanese Olympic Committee votes on its leadership in June.

Incumbent Tsunekazu Takeda, who’s held the post since 2001, is under scrutiny for his role in an alleged scheme to buy the votes of African IOC members in the campaign for the 2020 Olympics.

French prosecutors are investigating $2 million paid by the Tokyo bid in 2013 to an unknown consultant from Singapore. The prosecutors believe the money made its way to accounts of former IAAF president Lamine Diack and his son who distributed the cash in Africa.

Takeda, 71, has denied that he acted improperly. He says he approved the payment to the Singapore consultant after the contract was vetted by JOC communications advisor Dentsu and officials at the Tokyo bid.

But prosecutors informed Takeda in December that he is facing the possibility of criminal charges as a result of their inquiry.

Takeda has consistently denied any wrongdoing during the three years this controversy has been brewing. He has refused to step down, even temporarily, from his JOC post or the IOC seat he holds. The IOC Ethics Commission is studying the case but any findings are likely to wait until the conclusion of the French investigation.

But there’s now talk in Tokyo that Takeda may be considering a face-saving exit from the JOC presidency when elections for a new term are held in June and July. As names of possible successors are being floated, Takeda could be in line for an honorary presidential title.

Two names being mentioned to take over at the JOC are Yasuhiro Yamashita, the president of the Japan Judo Federation, and Seiko Hashimoto, a member of the Diet and a one time Olympic speed skater who is now head of the Japan Skating Federation. She is 54, Yamashita is 61.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike on Monday declined to get involved in the controversy over Takeda’s tenure at the JOC. She told reporters that it is a matter for the JOC to decide.

Reported by Ed Hula.