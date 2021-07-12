Olympic Summer Federations Brace for Key Report -- Top Story Replay

(ATR) New challenges facing the 33 summer Olympic sports will be outlined in a major report due out in three weeks.

Government ministers, sports leaders and executives from media giants including Facebook and Lagardère are among influencers from the business world who have contributed to "The Future of Global Sport".

A project commissioned by the Association of Summer Olympic International Federations, the 50-page report assesses the speed of change impacting sport from political, social, technological and economic influences from 2020 to 2040.

The aim is to enable ASOIF’s members to have an adequate understanding of what the future may look like when they take decisions with long-term impacts.

ASOIF executive director Andrew Ryan tells Around the Rings the extensive report will plot the challenges facing IFs as well as new trends in the global sporting movement "so they are much better informed on what the top influencers think is around the corner.

"It is designed to show how IFs fit into that landscape and what changes they should be making now to adjust to the future," he said.

The report will highlight concerns in certain areas and offer a series of recommendations to help future-proof federations. Among concerns expected to be cited in the report is the massive number of sporting events cluttering the sporting calendar.

"In our fast evolving world, all sports governing bodies are under increased pressure to remain relevant, be ready to adjust and embrace new trends," said ASOIF president Francesco Ricci Bitti in a statement.

"For ASOIF it is therefore critical to challenge our thinking, encourage our members to challenge their own and offer solutions on how to remain fit for purpose. That’s our mission for 2019."

At the ASOIF Council meeting in Lausanne this week, a working group was set up to look into reinforcing the recognition of IF’s role among public authorities, in particular when it comes to governing the global sport, sport development and organizing competitions.

Governance issues for the 33 ASOIF member federations were also under discussion at the meeting.

ASOIF’s new governance monitoring unit has already advised a number of member IFs about best practices – including election rules, nomination committees, harassment issues and term limits – council members heard.

The watchdog is also in the process of developing a risk management analysis of IFs from a financial perspective.

After two years of governance assessment, federations will be issued with a revised questionnaire in the coming months to further evaluate their operations and practices. The third assessment of IF governance will be published at the general assembly in 2020.

In other ASOIF Council news, it was reported that the International Testing Agency, established last year, has now partnered with 19 summer sports on one or more areas of their anti-doping program.

The next ASOIF Council meeting will be held on May 5 at SportAccord in Gold Coast, Australia.

Three council seats are up for grabs at the ASOIF general assembly two days later. The terms of Marisol Casado and José Perurena will come to an end, while the position of Patrick Baumann, who died suddenly during the Buenos Aires Youth Olympics, also needs to be filled.

Reported by Mark Bisson

