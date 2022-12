McLaughlin-Levrone y Duplantis, los atletas más destacados del año

World Athletics chose the American hurdler and the Swedish pole vaulter as the best in 2022. The two set new world records. Erriyon Knighton and Adriana Vilagoš, the emerging athletes.

The IOC, between concerns about Olympic boxing and new challenges for winter sports

At the Executive Committee meeting in Lausanne, the highest authorities of the International Olympic Committee once again warned the International Boxing Federation and questioned its inclusion in the Los Angeles 2028 program. In addition, there were definitions of the future scenario for the 2030 Winter Games and beyond.