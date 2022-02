Tras su tragedia olímpica Kamila Valieva se fue de Beijing y aterriza en Moscú sin hablarle a la prensa

Eileen Gu rises to the occasion in Beijing

Eileen Gu’s impressive performance in freestyle skiing helps cap off the first edition of the Winter Olympics held in China. Her success as seen her become a superstar in the host country.

Bach reminds Beijing 2022 organizers to remain apolitical

IOC President Thomas Bach reaffirmed his organization’s commitment to staging an apolitical Olympics after a Beijing 2022 spokesperson made controversial comments on Taiwan and Xinjiang.

Bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor to make up for lost opportunity as Team USA flag bearer

After being elected the female flag bearer for the United States team at the Beijing 2022 Opening Ceremony, Meyers Taylor could not march because she was in an isolation hotel after testing positive for COVID-19. Now she has the chance to carry the Stars & Striples for the Closing Ceremony.

DAY #14 SPORTS FOCUS: Swiss skiers just too fast, and precise, in ski cross finale

Well-timed and like clockwork, Switzerland sped to gold and silver medals in the men’s ski cross final as World Cup leader and event favorite Ryan Regez got the better of his world champion teammate Alex Fiva

Spectators at Beijing 2022 from outside the closed loop must apply and test, test, test

People must volunteer to attend the Games, but there are no details on who is selected and why