Neven Ilic se ofrece como presidente de ACNO: “Si puedo servir en esa misión, estoy disponible”

If Infantino prevails and there is a World Cup every two years, soccer will die

The FIFA president is touring several countries seeking support for his project. However, UEFA, CONMEBOL, the players and even the International Olympic Committee are against it. This op-ed summarizes the risks and the reasons behind the idea

El COI rompe su silencio y se posiciona en contra del plan de la FIFA de celebrar un Mundial cada dos años

“Fuertes reservas y preocupaciones respecto a los planes para generar más ingresos para la FIFA”, dice el ente rector del olimpismo.

IOC breaks its silence and takes a stand against FIFA’s plan for a World Cup every two years

“Strong reservations and concerns regarding the plans to generate more revenue for FIFA”, the olympic governing body says.

The Queen’s Baton Relay returns to The Gambia as part of a 10-week tour through Africa

The Queen’s Baton Relay will travel through The Gambia for the first time in nearly 12 years. President Adama Barrow is slated to be one of the baton bearers.

Dakar 2026 on target in its efforts to make the most out of the Youth Olympic Games postponement

The first sports development initiatives, as well as updates on the status of ongoing renovation and construction work, were the focus of the third IOC Coordination Commission meeting.