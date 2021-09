El COI confirma a Jorge Delgado, héroe deportivo de Ecuador, como nuevo presidente del Comité Olímpico Nacional tras unas inéditas reñidas elecciones

El titular del COE fue cuarto en los 200 mariposa que ganó Mark Spitz en los Juegos Olímpicos de Munich 1972 y salió airoso en unos comicios que terminaron 37-37. Hubo que recurrir a un polémico voto de desempate.

IOC Executive Board ready to meet in Greece for the first time in 17 years

The in-person meeting next month will be followed by a celebration of the 100th anniversary of the EB, the ruling body of the IOC.

From ceremonial flourish, to ceremonial award; I’mPOSSIBLE awards given out at Tokyo 2020

The iconic moment when Russian Paralympian, Alexey Chuvasev, changed the word impossible to the phrase I’m possible has now gone full circle with a set of I’mPossible Awards given out at Tokyo 2020.

Pandemic forces torch lighting ceremony for Beijing 2022 to be held without spectators in Olympia

For the second straight Olympics, the traditional week-long relay through Greece before the torch departs for the host country has also been called off due to COVID-19.

David Beckham gains power at Inter Miami, who look to Lionel Messi as future star

After Qatar 2022, the next World Cup, 2026, will be played in Mexico, Canada and the United States. Being part of MLS before 2026 would imply an important business synergy for the U.S. League, Inter Miami itself and the player.