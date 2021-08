Tokio 2020 fue un milagro olímpico, y el reto ahora es volver a la normalidad

Hay una esperanza común en toda la comunidad olímpica: que en 2024 el mundo ya no esté luchando contra una pandemia.

Tokyo 2020 was an Olympic miracle, and the challenge now is to get back to normality

There is a common hope throughout the Olympic community: that in 2024 the world will no longer be fighting a pandemic.

Baseball and softball knock it out of the park, but when will next at bat come?

Japan’s double Olympic gold medal performance is host nation’s crowning achievement at Tokyo Games. On baseball/softball being snubbed from Paris 2024, WBSC secretary general Beng Choo Low says: “We’ll be back”

PODCAST: The Tokyo Report - One of a Kind Olympics Come to a Close

Around the Rings Editor in Chief Sebastian Fest and ATR Founder Ed Hula review the Tokyo Olympics in this final podcast.

New IOC members elected, Tokyo 2020 organizers praised as IOC session ends

IOC members approve a change that could have consequences for the International Weightlifting Federation