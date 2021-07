Dr. Ben Miller: “The IOC should turn words into action and provide onsite mental health support to the athletes”

“What’s causing the most anxiety amongst Olympic athletes this year though is the fact that we’re still in the middle of a highly contagious and deadly pandemic. That somber opening ceremony in an empty stadium was unfortunately a sign of the times.”

Con el tropiezo de Djokovic, el Golden Slam se confirma como una quimera: próxima y teórica oportunidad, en París 2024

El próximo objetivo del número uno del tenis mundial es la conquista del US Open, un torneo que podría desempatar el apasionante duelo de títulos de Grand Slam que mantiene con Federer y Nadal.

With Djokovic’s stumble, the Golden Slam is confirmed as a pipe dream: next chance (if), Paris 2024

The next goal of the world tennis number one is the conquest of the US Open, a tournament that could break the exciting duel of Grand Slam titles he is fighting with Federer and Nadal.

Athletics opens under “super hot and humid” conditions at Tokyo Olympic Stadium

Despite the heat, opening round performances were fast. First medals to be awarded this evening in the men’s 10,000m final

German athletes call on IOC to improve quarantine conditions for positive cases: “Fresh air is missing, they feel abandoned”.

Japan has registered record numbers of cases of the new coronavirus, but Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga assured that this increase is not related to the presence of athletes, leaders and journalists at the Olympic Games.