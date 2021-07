Djokovic lidera la protesta y tuerce el brazo de los organizadores del tenis de Tokio 2020

Weightlifting Day Ahead – no competition on July 29th and 30th

California dominates medal count of U.S. states at the Summer Olympics – and also beats most countries

California, if a country, would place second on the Summer Olympic medal table since 1984, ahead of Russia, China and Great Britain. North Dakota is the only state to not earn a Summer Olympic medal during that time.

PODCAST: Cómo torcerle el brazo a los organizadores de los Juegos

Novak Djokovic tiene una veta sindicalista, y en Tokio 2020 volvió a hacerla notar

Hula’s Talks: World Triathlon President Marisol Casado says Tokyo Olympics “a tool to see the light at the end of the tunnel” for the world

Casado also discusses possible changes in the works for the sport ahead of Paris 2024 and Los Angeles 2028.

PODCAST: Tokyo Report - A Surge in Virus Won’t Stop the Olympics, Golfers Start Swinging

In the latest Tokyo Report ATR’s Ed Hula and Brian Pinelli set the scene for the golf tournament that opens Thursday at the Tokyo Olympics.