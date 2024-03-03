IOCWKFOlympicsANOC Español Paris 2024TeqballParalympics
Femke Bol broke the world record again in the 400m indoor track

This is the second time she has achieved it in less than two weeks. She had never been an indoor world champion before. Karsten Warholm finished second in the men’s race.

Joaquin Arias

Por Joaquin Arias

Bol beat her compatriot Lieke Klaver (50.16 seconds) and the North American Alexis Holmes (50.24 seconds) to win the title.
The Dutch Femke Bol lowered her own mark in the 400 meters, became world champion for the first time on the indoor track and set the first world record in Glasgow 2024.

The 24-year-old Dutch sprinter covered the distance in 49.17s, seven hundredths below the record (49.24s) that she had held since February 18, when she was crowned in Apeldoorn, breaking the record in force since 1983.

Bol, dominant in the race from start to finish, beat her compatriot Lieke Klaver (50.16 seconds) and the North American Alexis Holmes (50.24 seconds). After the race, she described the coronation as “incredible” and explained that “I knew I had to start quickly”.

This is the seventh time that Bol has dropped 50 seconds, a time that only five female athletes have achieved in the history of the specialty. In Paris, she will seek her first Olympic gold medal, in the 400m hurdles, after the bronze won in Tokyo 2020.

In the men’s 400m, there was the big surprise of the second day of competition: with a national record (45.25s), the Belgian Alexander Doom denied the world title to Olympic champion Karsten Warholm (45.34s). The multi-time long jump champion Miltiadis Tentoglou was also crowned in Glasgow, who spoke out against the modifications suggested by World Athletics.

