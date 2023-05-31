IOCWKFOlympicsANOC Español Paris 2024TeqballParalympics
Articles

End of speculation: the historic change that athletics will have at the Budapest World Cup

To prevent athletes from the last series from speculating about the time they need to qualify, World Athletics announced that there will be changes in the 1500, 3000 events with obstacles and 5000 meters.

31 May, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo
Noah Jeruto won the 3000 meters with obstacles at the 2022 Oregon World Cup
Noah Jeruto won the 3000 meters with obstacles at the 2022 Oregon World Cup

World Athletics, former International Athletics Federation, announced a historic change that will be implemented in the next World Cup to be held in Budapest, Hungary, from August 19 to 27.

The World Athletics decision covers three of the disciplines and the intention is to end the advantages that runners in the last series could have by knowing what time was needed to qualify if they did not do so directly.

This modification in the World Athletics Championship will take place in the 1500, 3000 events with obstacles and 5000 meters, while there will be no change in the 800 and the speed competitions.

“There were general comments about the significant disadvantage for athletes in the first series or semifinals, and the advantage for athletes in subsequent series or semifinals, when receiving the time-based qualification because they know what is required to qualify,” World Athletics explained and announced. “The new criterion states that, for all 1500 and up to 5000 m events in the World Series of Athletics competitions, qualification for the next round will be only by place.”

The British Jake Wightman became champion in the 1500 meters at the 2022 Oregon World Cup
The British Jake Wightman became champion in the 1500 meters at the 2022 Oregon World Cup

The 1500 meter race that will be held in Budapest will begin with 56 athletes divided into four series and the six best of each will advance to the next round. Then, there will be two semifinals with 12 runners and the first six of each will enter the final.

In the 3000 with obstacles, on the other hand, there will be 36 participants in the World Cup and the first five of each of the three series will qualify for the definition.

Finally, the main change will take place in the 5000 meters because there will be 16 finalists instead of 15: there will be 42 entries divided into two series and the eight best of each will go on to the final.

infobae

Another announcement made by World Athletics was the confirmation of what the classification for the Olympic Games will be like for the new mixed relay race walk event (one man and one woman), which will have the marathon distance (42.195 km) and will replace the 50-kilometer race walk.

The former International Federation confirmed that the 22 best of the Team Race Walk World Championship, which will be held next year in Antalya, will be in Paris 2024 and clarified that up to five countries can qualify two teams.

Meanwhile, the other three to complete the 25 teams in the Olympic Games will come out of the Marathon Race Walk Mixed Relay ranking during the qualifying period, which runs from December 31, 2022 to June 30, 2024.

Spain's María Pérez broke the world record for 35 km running at the European Games in Podebrady
Spain's María Pérez broke the world record for 35 km running at the European Games in Podebrady

Finally, World Athletics announced the change from the term “indoor court” to “short court” in relation to competitions that are traditionally held indoors and on 200-meter courts.

“Under this new concept, the 200 m short track will no longer be confined to the indoor environment and a world of opportunities will open up for event organizers to organize official competitions in any facility they have available, whether indoors or outdoors,” said British Sebastian Coe.

“This change will actively allow and encourage the possibility of 200 m tracks moving to an outdoor environment and will provide a more affordable option for cities, especially where space is scarce, while stimulating the growth of sports through investment in new infrastructure,” said the president of World Athletics.

Temas Relacionados

AthleticsWorld AthleticsParis 2024

Recent Articles

End of speculation: the historic change that athletics will have at the Budapest World Cup

To prevent athletes from the last series from speculating about the time they need to qualify, World Athletics announced that there will be changes in the 1500, 3000 events with obstacles and 5000 meters.
End of speculation: the historic change that athletics will have at the Budapest World Cup

Rugby 7s: the Olympic sports that are here to stay

Since Atlanta '96, the IOC has been incorporating disciplines that seduce new audiences. Beyond the controversies, quite successfully.
Rugby 7s: the Olympic sports that are here to stay

Ryan Crouser, in legend mode: new world record and best historical series

The double Olympic champion threw 23.56 meters at the Los Angeles Grand Prix, 19 centimeters more than his own previous MR, and in none of his six attempts he recorded a mark lower than 22.80 meters.
Ryan Crouser, in legend mode: new world record and best historical series

Brittney Griner makes emotional return to the court

The American basketball Olympic gold medal star was detained in Russia for over 300 days.
Brittney Griner makes emotional return to the court

Carmelo Anthony says goodbye to basketball at 38: “I am excited about what the future holds for me”

The three time Olympic Champion and NBA star announced his retirement from the sport where he shined for almost 20 years. He was part of the Dream Team at Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016.
Carmelo Anthony says goodbye to basketball at 38: “I am excited about what the future holds for me”

50 days before the World Cup, World Aquatics announced the medals that will be awarded in Fukuoka

From July 14 to 30, the World Water Sports Championship will take place, which will include swimming, artistic swimming, open water, diving, high altitude diving and water polo. There will be 75 events with medals at stake.
50 days before the World Cup, World Aquatics announced the medals that will be awarded in Fukuoka

From Varna to Paris Bercy: The World Cups Challenge in gymnastics begin

Starting today, the second part of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) calendar is launched. There will be six dates of competitions in Europe with the Olympic Games stadium hosting the closing of the circuit.
From Varna to Paris Bercy: The World Cups Challenge in gymnastics begin

More tickets to Paris: New Zealand, Argentina, Fiji and Australia qualified for the Olympic Games

The World Rugby Seven Series ended the season in London and defined four places for Paris 2024. With France qualifying for being the host, five have already been selected for the big event. How will the remaining seven quotas be defined?
More tickets to Paris: New Zealand, Argentina, Fiji and Australia qualified for the Olympic Games

Without Rafa Nadal tennis will never be the same

The Spaniard's announcement that he won't play the next Roland Garros leaves us with the sad suspicion that, perhaps, we won't see him compete again
Without Rafa Nadal tennis will never be the same

From Salt Lake to Washington: Sarah Hughes to run for U.S. Congress

The former gold medalist obtained a law degree after retiring from skating
From Salt Lake to Washington: Sarah Hughes to run for U.S. Congress

“All to the Games”: the state plan to democratize Paris 2024 was launched

The French government will distribute more than 400,000 tickets so that young people, volunteers, people with disabilities, caregivers and public officials linked to sports can attend the Olympic and Paralympic Games and their opening ceremonies.
“All to the Games”: the state plan to democratize Paris 2024 was launched

Eliud Kipchoge, the marathon legend, was awarded the Princess of Asturias Award

“A world where people run is a more peaceful, happier and healthier world,” said the Kenyan, owner of the world record and winner of the gold medal in Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020. The award, which was won last year by The Olympic Team of Refugee Athletes, will be received at the ceremony to be held in October in Oviedo, Spain.
Eliud Kipchoge, the marathon legend, was awarded the Princess of Asturias Award

Paris 2024 celebrates LGBTI+ athletes

The creation of the House of Pride was launched this Wednesday to coincide with the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia. It is designed to be an inclusive space and will operate during the Olympic and Paralympic Games period next year.
Paris 2024 celebrates LGBTI+ athletes

Thomas Bach returned to China and toured the Hangzhou 2023 venues: “The Asian Games will be brilliant”

The IOC president returned to the country for the first time after the Beijing 2022 Winter Games and visited the facilities of the Asian Games, which will be held from September 23 to October 8. “They're world class,” said the German.
Thomas Bach returned to China and toured the Hangzhou 2023 venues: “The Asian Games will be brilliant”

Validity beyond the passage of time

The recognition of Lionel Messi and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce at the Laureus Awards is another example of how science has extended the lifespan of our idols.
Validity beyond the passage of time

World Judo Championship: Agbegnenou, Riner and the Abe siblings, owners of glory and epic

The Frenchwoman won her sixth world title in Doha, the first as a mother. His compatriot reached eleven conquests and the Japanese won a gold medal again on the same day. Japan once again topped the medal table and Switzerland celebrated first place for the first time.
World Judo Championship: Agbegnenou, Riner and the Abe siblings, owners of glory and epic

Caeleb Dressel returns: the seven-time Olympic champion returns after retiring at the Budapest World Cup

The American figure, who lived with pressure and depression during his career, appears at the Atlanta Classic 11 months after leaving the World Cup after winning two gold medals.
Caeleb Dressel returns: the seven-time Olympic champion returns after retiring at the Budapest World Cup

A new era and a new rebrand for UIPM and modern pentathlon

The UIPM and World Obstacle have created an alliance ahead of the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics
A new era and a new rebrand for UIPM and modern pentathlon

Paris 2024 is also preparing to offer an unprecedented gourmet experience

The French company that will be in charge of the food for the Olympic Games expects to serve about 40,000 meals every day: “France will invite the world to its table,” said catering manager Philipp Würz.
Paris 2024 is also preparing to offer an unprecedented gourmet experience

The best athletes of 2022: Lionel Messi and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, honored with the Laureus Awards

The Argentine soccer player and the Jamaican sprinter were chosen as the most outstanding athletes of last year, in a ceremony that took place at the Pavillon Vendome in Paris and also had as winners the Argentine National Team, Carlos Alcaraz, Eileen Gu, Catherine Debrunner and Christian Eriksen.
The best athletes of 2022: Lionel Messi and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, honored with the Laureus Awards
MÁS NOTICIAS