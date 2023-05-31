End of speculation: the historic change that athletics will have at the Budapest World Cup

Noah Jeruto won the 3000 meters with obstacles at the 2022 Oregon World Cup

World Athletics, former International Athletics Federation, announced a historic change that will be implemented in the next World Cup to be held in Budapest, Hungary, from August 19 to 27.

The World Athletics decision covers three of the disciplines and the intention is to end the advantages that runners in the last series could have by knowing what time was needed to qualify if they did not do so directly.

This modification in the World Athletics Championship will take place in the 1500, 3000 events with obstacles and 5000 meters, while there will be no change in the 800 and the speed competitions.

“There were general comments about the significant disadvantage for athletes in the first series or semifinals, and the advantage for athletes in subsequent series or semifinals, when receiving the time-based qualification because they know what is required to qualify,” World Athletics explained and announced. “The new criterion states that, for all 1500 and up to 5000 m events in the World Series of Athletics competitions, qualification for the next round will be only by place.”

The British Jake Wightman became champion in the 1500 meters at the 2022 Oregon World Cup

The 1500 meter race that will be held in Budapest will begin with 56 athletes divided into four series and the six best of each will advance to the next round. Then, there will be two semifinals with 12 runners and the first six of each will enter the final.

In the 3000 with obstacles, on the other hand, there will be 36 participants in the World Cup and the first five of each of the three series will qualify for the definition.

Finally, the main change will take place in the 5000 meters because there will be 16 finalists instead of 15: there will be 42 entries divided into two series and the eight best of each will go on to the final.

Another announcement made by World Athletics was the confirmation of what the classification for the Olympic Games will be like for the new mixed relay race walk event (one man and one woman), which will have the marathon distance (42.195 km) and will replace the 50-kilometer race walk.

The former International Federation confirmed that the 22 best of the Team Race Walk World Championship, which will be held next year in Antalya, will be in Paris 2024 and clarified that up to five countries can qualify two teams.

Meanwhile, the other three to complete the 25 teams in the Olympic Games will come out of the Marathon Race Walk Mixed Relay ranking during the qualifying period, which runs from December 31, 2022 to June 30, 2024.

Spain's María Pérez broke the world record for 35 km running at the European Games in Podebrady

Finally, World Athletics announced the change from the term “indoor court” to “short court” in relation to competitions that are traditionally held indoors and on 200-meter courts.

“Under this new concept, the 200 m short track will no longer be confined to the indoor environment and a world of opportunities will open up for event organizers to organize official competitions in any facility they have available, whether indoors or outdoors,” said British Sebastian Coe.

“This change will actively allow and encourage the possibility of 200 m tracks moving to an outdoor environment and will provide a more affordable option for cities, especially where space is scarce, while stimulating the growth of sports through investment in new infrastructure,” said the president of World Athletics.