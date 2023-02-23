Basketball defines the last qualifiers for the World Cup

Serbia visits the already qualified Greece on Friday the 24th.

The sixth and final window of the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup qualifiers begins today with simultaneous activity on five continents and 15 places at stake. It is the end of a journey that lasted 14 months, with 80 teams competing for one of the 32 tickets to the World Cup, which will take place from August 25 to September 10, organized jointly by Japan, Indonesia and the Philippines.

EUROPE (9/12 qualified)

In Europe, nine countries have already secured their place, including the last world champion Spain. The 12 places are distributed to the best three in each zone, three finishers remain to be defined and in that race there are powers such as Serbia. In Group I, Latvia and Greece have already sealed their pass, while Great Britain and Turkey no longer have a chance. The dispute will be between Serbia and Belgium, with more chances for the Balkans, who only need one more victory to achieve the goal without having to wait for other results. Group J has nothing to define, after the confirmation of the three places for Germany, Finland and Slovenia in the previous window. Montenegro, without NBA Nikola Vucevic, is playing its chance against Bosnia Herzegovina as a visitor and if it does not succeed there, it will have one last chance against the already eliminated Czech Republic. It needs a win so as not to depend on anyone. In zone L, the candidates Spain and France arrive at this window with everything assured and the last ticket is contested by Georgia, Iceland and Ukraine.

France will now face the Czech Republic with their ticket to the World Cup guaranteed.

AMERICA (1/7 qualified)

For the Americas, there are seven places in Philippines-Indonesia-Japan 2023. The competition was divided, in this case, into two groups, so in addition to the first three in each zone, there will be a place for the best fourth. Surprisingly -or not so much-, the only one that arrives at this last date with the peace of mind of having qualified is Canada, which won all 10 games it played. In their group, the E, Venezuela, Argentina and the Dominican Republic compete for places, always looking askance at the other zone, the F, where the United States and Brazil appear on their way, while Puerto Rico and Mexico fight for their world championship dream.

AFRICA (1/5 qualified)

Last August, Ivory Coast became the first African team confirmed for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Of the 16 countries that started the continental qualifiers in November 2021, 12 remain in the competition. The teams that finish first and second in Groups E and F, plus the best third, secure five places. Starting tomorrow, Friday, each country will play three games in the same city, with Luanda hosting zone E and Alexandria hosting zone F. The clearest chances are South Sudan, leader of Group F, which secures its ticket to the World Cup without depending on anyone.

Led by coach and president of the federation Luol Deng, a two-time NBA All-Star in his playing career, the South Sudan men’s national team defied any rational expectation and has a serious chance of being a world cup player: “We all know how important these games are for our country,” the captain of the Australian-raised team, Kuany Kuany, told City Review, a South Sudan website.

ASIA/OCEANIA (6/8 qualified)

For the host continent, there are two places left. After five intense windows, Lebanon, New Zealand, Australia and China joined Japan and the Philippines, the latter two with a guaranteed place as host nations. Jordan and Saudi Arabia are the teams still in the Group E race, while Iran and Kazakhstan will fight for the last ticket in Group F. However, the situation is not the same for all four. Jordan can qualify tomorrow if it beats India or if Saudi Arabia loses to New Zealand. Different scenario for the Saudis, who will have to wait yes or yes until Monday to confirm their chance. The same case applies to Iranians and Kazakhs, since Iran will qualify if it wins in Japan this morning, but Kazakhstan will have to wait for the result and go for its place on Sunday against Australia.

Iran must beat Japan today to secure qualification.

Looking ahead to next year’s Olympic Games, the 2023 Basketball World Cup will award seven places to Paris 2024, distributed among the best teams from the respective continents, depending on the final classification and divided as follows:

-Two for America

-Two for Europe (not counting France, host of the Olympic Games)

- One for Africa

- One for Asia

- One for Oceania

By September, when the World Cup is over, eight countries will compete in Paris 2024 and there will only be room for four more, who will be designated through very demanding international repechages.