Athletics in Paris 2024: Schedule confirmed with great news on the repechage

The Stade de France will be the venue stadium for athletics for Paris 2024.

From August 1 to 11, 2024, athletics will see action at the Paris Olympic Games and World Athletics announced the calendar of the competition that will be headquartered at the Stade de France.

Athletics will distribute the first medals in Paris 2024 on Thursday, August 1 with the 20-kilometer running test among men, while the last ones will be defined on August 11 with the women’s marathon contest.

The 20 km march, such as the new 35 kilometers (with mixed teams and relays) and the marathons will be the only finals that will take place in the morning, while all the definitions of track and field will take place in the afternoon at the Stade de France.

The first day of the competition will be reserved for the march, while on August 2 the action will begin in the stadium and the first final will be that of the men’s 10,000 meters; on August 3 it will be the turn for the definition of men’s shot put, the women’s triple jump, the 4x400 mixed relays and the 100 meters with the fastest women in the world.

On the other hand, three finals are scheduled for August 4: women’s high jump, men’s hammer throw and the exciting 100 meters among men, undoubtedly the most anticipated event at the Olympic Games.

Athletics competition schedule for days 1, 2 and 3.

On August 5, the medalists in the men’s pole vault will be announced and then there will be three finals among the girls: it starts with discus throw, it will continue with the 5000 meters and the day will close with the 800.

The women’s hammer throw will be the first definition on August 6, which will then meet the champions of the long jump and the men’s 1500, and the 3000 with obstacles and 200 meters among women; on August 7, it will have the definition of the 35 kilometer march in the morning and in the afternoon there will be an end of the women’s pole vault and the men will have a discus throw, 400 meters and 3000 with obstacles.

Athletics competition schedule for days 4, 5 and 6.

Five finals will be held on August 8: women will see action in the long jump and 400m hurdles, while the men will compete on javelin throw, 200 meters and 110 with hurdles; on August 9, the medals will be distributed in the 4x100 relay for both men and women; shot put, 400 meters and 10,000 women, and triple jump and 400 hurdles for men.

August 10 will begin with the men’s marathon and in the afternoon session there will be eight definitions at the Stade de France: men will have high jump finals, 800 and 5000 meters, while women will compete in javelin throw, 100 hurdles and 1500. The track tests in Paris 2024 will end with both men’s and women’s 4x400 relays.

Meanwhile, the last athletics medals at the Olympic Games will be distributed on August 11 for the first three women finishers of the marathon.

Athletics competition schedule for days 7,8,9 and 10.

The big news that the next Olympic Games will have will be the repechage test for all those athletes who fail to advance in the first round, in the 200 to 1500 meter competitions, including hurdles.

In addition, World Athletics published last month what the classification system for Paris 2024 will be like and it will be in two ways: half will do so through the times established to achieve the passage and the rest will go to the Olympic Games for the World Ranking.