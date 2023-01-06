LEADING THE WORLD WITH THE LATEST OLYMPIC NEWS
Viernes 6 de Enero de 2023
IOCWKFOlympicsANOC Español Paris 2024Teqball
Articles

A matter of state: Kenya vowed to “fight doping” amid multiple cases

William Ruto, president of Kenya, announced a million-dollar investment to develop anti-doping programs after receiving Sebastian Coe. “The road will be long,” said the top leader of World Athletics.

6 de Enero de 2023
Mark Otieno
Mark Otieno

“The challenge in Kenya is difficult and chaotic.” Sebastian Coe’s phrase at the last meeting of the World Athletics World Council, in Rome, summarized the complicated situation faced by the cradle of the best long-distance runners in the world. Doping hits the African country hard, more than 50 athletes are sanctioned and many of these cases occurred last year.

Doping is a matter of state in Kenya and if the country was not excluded from international competitions, it is because for Coe, president of World Athletics, “there is no evidence that this is sponsored or insured” by the government. In this context, 2023 began with a key meeting in Nairobi.

William Ruto, president of Kenya, received Coe at the Government House and assured that “he will spare no effort in the fight against doping. We will collaborate with partners, athletes and their contacts to fight against doping, which is threatening our heritage.”

Ruto also announced that the Kenyan Government will have 3.7 billion shillings (about 26 million dollars) to develop anti-doping programs over the next five years.

“The road will be long, don’t be fooled, it won’t be resolved overnight,” Coe said at a press conference together with the Sports Minister, Ababu Namwamba, who when he took office last November recognized “the doping crisis” that Kenya is going through and spoke of “criminalizing doping”.

“The Kenya Anti-Doping Act of 2016 is not, in my opinion, loaded enough to meet this challenge with the required force. Our initial investigations are that there is a very complex underground union. It involves agents, coaches and doctors, so multiple instruments will need to be deployed to dismantle that union,” Namwamba explained in an interview with BBC Sport Africa.

“I think we should criminalize doping and raise the management of doping substances to the same level as narcotics. So, just as we treat drug traffickers, we must treat those who are engaged in this practice,” said the minister.

In 2022, nearly 30 Kenyan doping cases were reported and the year ended with a six-year suspension for Diana Chemtai Kipyokei, who in 2021 won the Boston Marathon, one of the most important on the calendar.

The runner had been provisionally suspended since October and the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) confirmed the harsh sanction on December 20 for altering tests and the use of triamcinolone. Kipyokei will not be able to compete until June 2028.

At the same time, the AIU announced the five-year suspension of Purity Cherotich Rionoripo, in this case for having tested positive for furosemide (diuretic) and the use of false documents as well. The marathon runner had among her victories those of Paris 2017 and Prague 2021.

Diana Kipyogei
Diana Kipyogei

A few days earlier, three other doping cases had been reported: fellow marathon runners Alice Jepkemboi Kimutai and Johnstone Kibet Maiyo, and sprinter Mark Otieno. The Athletics Integrity Unit suspended long-distance runners for three years, while the third will not be able to compete for two years.

Alice Jepkemboi Kimutai, winner of the 2021 Porto Marathon, was found in one of the controls traces of testosterone that her body had not produced; Johnstone Kibet Maiyo tested positive for EPO and Mark Otieno, silver medalist at the 2021 World Relay Championship in Poland, was suspended for methasterone, also known as superdrol 1, an anabolic steroid similar to testosterone.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

KenyaDopingSebastian CoeWorld Athletics

Recent Articles

A matter of state: Kenya vowed to “fight doping” amid multiple cases

William Ruto, president of Kenya, announced a million-dollar investment to develop anti-doping programs after receiving Sebastian Coe. “The road will be long,” said the top leader of World Athletics.

Cuestión de estado: Kenia prometió “luchar contra el dopaje” en medio de los múltiples casos

William Ruto, presidente de Kenia, anunció una inversión millonaria para desarrollar programas antidopajes luego de recibir a Sebastián Coe. "El camino será largo”, afirmó el máximo dirigente de World Athletics.

University gymnastics in the United States and a growing trend: Olympic champions join the experience of competing in show mode

Every year more international gymnasts decide to join this annual championship during the North American winter. In the NCAA 2023 that starts tomorrow Friday, there will be four Olympic medalists from Tokyo 2020.

La gimnasia universitaria de Estados Unidos y una tendencia que crece: campeonas olímpicas se suman a la experiencia de competir en modo show

Cada año son más las gimnastas de nivel internacional que deciden sumarse a este campeonato anual durante el invierno norteamericano. En la NCAA 2023 que comienza mañana viernes habrá cuatro medallistas olímpicas de Tokio 2020.

The new life Cristiano Ronaldo will have in Saudi Arabia after signing the most impactful contract in sports history

The 37-year-old legend arrived in the country in the last few hours to join Al Nassr and settle in the Middle East after closing the most fruitful relationship for a football player.
MAS NOTICIAS