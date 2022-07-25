El Salvador government stops controversial commission to avoid suspension by FIFA

Yamil Bukele, president of the National Sports Institute speaks during a news conference about the situation of the Salvadoran Football Federation which is under investigation for alleged fraudulent administration and money laundering in San Salvador, El Salvador July 20, 2022. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

It is not yet known if the International Federation of Football Association (FIFA) was satisfied with the decision of the sports authorities of El Salvador to suspend one of its actions that the football body described as “interference.”

The Steering Committee of the governmental National Sports Institute (INDES), led by Yamil Bukele, brother of the President of the Republic, announced on Saturday in an extraordinary meeting the work of the “Normalizing Commission” created by INDES for controls in the Salvadoran Football Federation (FESFUT).

The decision was adopted before the deadline this Monday set by FIFA for INDES to withdraw from that Commission, otherwise it would initiate a sanction process that could culminate in the suspension of El Salvador from all international activity.

According to an official statement, INDES decided “to interrupt the operation of the Normalizing Commission installed in the Salvadoran Football Federation, immediately withdrawing from the FESFUT facilities so the living forces of this sport are the ones to solve as soon as possible their administrative, sporting, legal and electoral situation.”

Aware of FIFA’s ultimatum and what a possible international sanction would mean, on Friday the association of professional players, referees and representatives of clubs from the different Salvadoran leagues asked INDES to withdraw the Normalizing Commission that had already taken possession a day before.

The players also requested the holding of an Extraordinary Congress to elect new football authorities.

The Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) has also warned Salvadoran clubs that they will be left out of the CONCACAF League if FIFA sanctions their federation.

The president of INDES has denied there is government interference as FIFA accuses.

FIFA does not allow the government of a country to intervene in the National Football Federations,

FIFA’s warning also referred to the imposition of precautionary measures taken by the Court of Discipline, Ethics and Appeals in Sports attached to INDES to temporarily suspend the members of the Executive Committee of FESFUT and its secretary general from their functions.

Almost simultaneously, the Attorney General’s Office raided the FESFUT facilities in an investigation against its directors for alleged money laundering and fraudulent administration. This court also ordered INDES to create the Normalizing Commission.

The precautionary measure was given as part of an administrative sanction process against the directors of the FESFUT for allegedly refusing to homologate its statutes with the General Sports Law.

It remains to wait now for FIFA’s decision.

