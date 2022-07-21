Chris Froome tests positive for COVID-19, withdraws from Tour de France

Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 5 - Lille Metropole to Arenberg Porte du Hainaut - France - July 6, 2022 Israel-Premier Tech's Simon Clarke celebrates with Chris Froome and teammates after winning stage 5 Pool via Reuters/Tim De Waele

Chris Froome has withdrawn from the Tour de France after testing positive for COVID-19.

The four-time champion had been showing signs of a return to form following his crash in the 2019 Tour de France.

The 37-year-old Israel-Premier Tech cyclist has won the Tour de France four times - 2013, 2015-17, and is eyeing a return for the Vuelta España which begins next month.

Froome said he was “really disappointed” to miss the final Paris stage on Sunday after he had “found his legs again” on this year’s Tour.





Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 12 - Briancon to Alpe d'Huez - France - July 14, 2022 Israel-Premier Tech's Chris Froome in action with riders during stage 12 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

In the Tour’s 12th stage, the Alpe d’Huez, Froome was able to pull off a third place finish - his best showing in three years.

“It’s been an extremely special race for us as a team and for me personally.

“I’ve really been finding my legs again and I just want to thank everyone for all the support through this process.

Unfortunately I won’t be taking the start today due to covid-19 😔 #TDF2022 pic.twitter.com/RJziNXG52d — Chris Froome (@chrisfroome) July 21, 2022

“I’m going to head home now, switch off for a few days and refocus on being ready for the Vuelta a España later this season.”

Froome was 26th in the standings before his withdrawal, one hour and 27 minutes behind Danish cyclist and yellow jersey leader Jonas Vingegaard.



