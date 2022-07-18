Former Open Champion looks to be next golfer to join LIV Series

Golf - The 150th Open Championship - Old Course, St Andrews, Scotland, Britain - July 15, 2022 Sweden's Henrik Stenson reacts after making par on the 1st during the second round REUTERS/Phil Noble

While Cameron Smith enjoys his first day as a major champion, another name on the Claret Jug could disrupt the golfing landscape.

Henrik Stenson, winner of The Open Championship in 2016, is rumored to be joining the LIV Golf Series. Should the 46-year-old Swede sign on with Greg Norman’s rival league, he would likely be immediately stripped of his Ryder Cup captaincy.

In March Stenson was named the European captain and said, “I’m absolutely thrilled and delighted to be the European Ryder Cup Captain. It’s a huge honor and I was humbled to get the call confirming the news. I will do everything in my power and leave no stone unturned in the quest to get the Ryder Cup back in European hands.”

The stoic Swede played in five Ryder Cups, winning three of them. He’s won 11 tournaments on the DP World Tour and six on the PGA Tour, including the prestigious Players Championship in 2009.

FILE PHOTO: Golf - 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National - Guyancourt, France - September 30, 2018. Team Europe's Henrik Stenson, his wife Emma and their children celebrate after winning the Ryder Cup REUTERS/Paul Childs/File Photo

Should Stenson get stripped of his captaincy, England’s Luke Donald would likely get the nod.

The European Ryder Cup team could have a vastly different look in 2023 as former stalwarts like Sergio Garcia, Martin Kaymer, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Graeme McDowell have all pledged their allegiance to LIV. Garcia told Spanish reporters Sunday he plans to resign from the DP World Tour because he “doesn’t feel loved.”

“I have what I have and I’m very happy with it and I want to enjoy it the fullest,” said Garcia. “If I don’t play big events like majors and the Ryder Cup, then I don’t play them, but honestly I don’t care much either.”

Golf - The 2020 Ryder Cup - Whistling Straits, Sheboygan, Wisconsin, U.S. - September 26, 2021 Team Europe's Jon Rahm and Team Europe vice captain Henrik Stenson walk up the 1st hole during the Singles REUTERS/Brian Snyder

American Ryder Cup Captain Zach Johnson has made it clear no LIV golfers will be a part of his team in 2023.

Stenson called being named the 2023 Ryder Cup Captain, “a dream come true” four months ago.

“The Ryder Cup is golf, and sport, at it’s very best. I got goose bumps every time I pulled on a European shirt as a player,” he said at the time.

Now he will get goosebumps every time he checks his bank account.

The 2023 Ryder Cup will be September 29-October 1 at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome.








