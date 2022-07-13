Barcelona celebrates the 30th anniversary of the 1992 Summer Olympics by celebrating those who gave





A special event to commemorate the thousands of volunteers who helped during the Barcelona 1992 Olympics is set to take place July 21 at the Saló de Cent Hall, one of the city’s most iconic sites located at Plaça Sant Jaume square.

Barcelona mayor Ada Colau announced the celebration for the volunteers will recognize those who gave as “one of the emblems of how the city embodied the Olympic Games and showed the best of Barcelona,” Colau told Catalan news.

The presentation was held at the Saló de Cent in Barcelona

The city of Barcelona committed to hosting the Olympic Games just five years and nine months prior to hosting the Games. Most of the credit for the event’s success goes to the organizers, such as Mayors Narcís Serra and Pasqual Maragall. However, an army of architects led by Oriol Bohigas were responsible for the project’s overall transformation of the city.

According to Bohigas, the transformation of Barcelona’s beaches was one of the most significant factors that contributed to the success of the 1992 Olympic Games.

“The sea was cut off from the people, Barcelona had no beaches and nowadays it is the city with the biggest and best-looked after beaches in the Mediterranean,” Bohigas noted.

COBI 2022

Cobi, the 1992 mascot will also be part of the celebrations - however with a new look or ‘facelift’. The character designed by the Valencian artist Javier Mariscal is re-imagined as a bearded adult, wearing glasses and toting a mobile phone.