Canadian track icon Bruny Surin appointed as new ‘Chef de Mission’ for Paris 2024

Decorated international athlete Bruny Surin, who emigrated to Canada in 1975 from Haiti has been appointed as the new Chef de Mission or ‘head of mission’ to lead the Canadian side into Paris 2024.

A four-time world champion, and a four-time Olympic medalist, Surin made his Olympic debut at the 1988 Summer games in Seoul, South Korea as a long jumper. Surin was also part of an unforgettable 4x100 quartet who won gold at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta.

“Since my retirement, I always said to myself that I’d like to work with athletes, to share experience with athletes, to play the role as a mentor to athletes, to the next generation,” Surin told The Canadian Press. “And I always want to be involved in the Olympic movement. Having this opportunity, and to me it’s like a big gift, and I’m really looking forward to working with the athletes and the COC (Canadian Olympic Committee).”

Surin also won two world titles in the 4x100-meter relay and also captured silver in the 100 meters at the 1995 and ‘96 world championships. Surin still co-holds the Canadian 100 meter record of 9.84 seconds with Donovan Bailey.

Surin retired after the 2000 Sydney Games. He has been part of Olympics ever since, working as a French TV broadcaster.

Surin, now 54, was Canada’s chef de mission at the 2018 World Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires.

“I really loved it, and I told the COC that was something I’d like to do (again) in the future, and the occasion came, and I was jumping in the air,” Surin said with a laugh.

Surin is looking forward to the two year lead-up to Paris to cheer on all the athletes.

“I told the COC I want to go to all the competitions, I want to learn about the athletes and be with them through Paris, and it’s a big privilege to be a part of that from now on,” he said.

The post of Chef de Mission has recently been occupied by former Olympic athletes. Surin replaces speedskater Catriona Le May Doan who guided the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, while rower Marnie McBean held the position at the 2021 Tokyo Games.

The COC cited Surin’s accomplishments on the track as one of the reasons he was chosen as the new chef de mission. He also has a passion for helping young athletes through his foundation and charitable organizations.

“From his incredible athletic achievements to his exceptional work in the community, Bruny is a true ambassador for sport. His infectious passion for sport and teamwork will serve him well in his role as Chef de Mission,” four-time Olympian and COC president Tricia Smith said.