Japan forfeit final round-robin game at World Women’s Curling Championship due to COVID-19

Team Japan has decided to forfeit their final round-robin game at the World Women’s Curling Championship in Prince George, Canada due to COVID-19 concerns.

The team had several players test positive for COVID-19 on Friday morning. Those players are currently isolating and following all local health protocols.

Initially the team, now reduced to just three players, was going to play their round-robin match versus South Korea, however the remaining players decided for the health and safety of others to not play their match.

2022 Beijing Olympics - Victory Ceremony - Curling -Women's Gold Medal - National Aquatics Center, Beijing, China - February 20, 2022. Silver medallists Kotomi Ishizaki of Japan, Yurika Yoshida of Japan, Yumi Suzuki of Japan, Vice Chinami Yoshida of Japan and Skip Satsuki Fujisawa of Japan on the podium. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

South Korea was given an automatic victory. The World Curling Federation will not release the names of the players who tested positive.

Japan won the silver medal in women’s curling in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, losing to Great Britain in the final. It was their best result ever in the Olympics.

