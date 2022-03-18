Russian and Belarusian athletes banned from European Championships

World broadcaster meeting for the 2022 European Championships. Photo provided by: European Championships Munich 2022

Standing in unity with the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the European Championships Munich 2022 will not invite, nor allow any Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials to take part.

The decision was reached by the European Championships Munich 2022 Board (EC2022).

EC2022 Board Chair Libor Varhanik said, “each of our sports has already confirmed they are not inviting or allowing the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials in their events. This is in line with the recommendations of the IOC, the German Olympic Sports Confederation and other international sports federations.”

“We are united in our condemnation of Russia’s war on Ukraine, and we all stand in solidarity with Ukraine and its people. We believe it is inconceivable to have Russian and Belarusian teams participate in our event.”

The European Championships will be held August 11-21 in Munich, Germany. The nine participating federations are: European Athletics, Confédération Européenne de Volleyball, European Canoe Association, Union Européenne de Cyclisme, European Gymnastics, World Rowing, International Federation of Sport Climbing, European Table Tennis Union and Europe Triathlon.