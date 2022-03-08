ODESUR gives high praise to Asunción South American Games 2022 seven months before the opening ceremony





Mario Moccia

Organizers of the Asunción 2022 South American Games are on track with just seven months to go before the opening of the biggest sporting event in Paraguay’s history.

Veteran sports leader Mario Moccia is in charge of overseeing the Games on behalf of the South American Sports Organization (ODESUR) and has just completed a new round of inspections with his visit to the Paraguayan capital.

“It is palpable what progress has been made from December to date. Everyone is focused on making this the best South American Games that will leave a great legacy to the country and the awareness that Paraguay will be able to aspire to more major international events,” said Moccia, president of the Argentine Olympic Committee.

In his conversation with Around The Rings, the first vice-president of ODESUR and Panam Sports mentioned that the organizers have made progress in all phases in regard to their bid and in securing sports equipment. They have also tripled the human resources of the Organizing Committee, defined the people in charge of each of the areas and have made progress in the infrastructure schedule.

The Games are scheduled from October 1 to 15 with nearly 7,000 athletes from the 15 ODESUR member countries competing in 34 sports. With the exception of rowing, canoeing, sailing and beach volleyball, all other sports will be held at the venues of the Paraguayan Olympic Park and the National Sports Secretariat.

“We want a top-level event in Paraguay as a reward for the national effort” said Moccia from his position at the head of the Asunción 2022 Follow-up Commission.

The Argentine executive revealed that it will be a requirement that all participants in the Games will be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Moccia commented that they are waiting to see how the pandemic evolves between July and August as the sanitary situation will be updated and corresponding protocols will be applied..

“It is premature to decide now,” he said.

Asunción has had in its favor the fact that it already has 80% of the necessary venues constructed. The other 20% are underway and include the nine remaining venues: the velodrome, skating rink, two synthetic field field hockey courts, the gymnastics venue and the tennis complex.

According to Moccia, the first of these works to be completed will be the velodrome, “it will be of the highest level” - with a state of the art roof and modern track set to open in July.

“There is an important commitment from the State in conjunction with the Paraguayan Olympic Committee and with all areas of government. The President of the Republic, Mario Abdo Benítez has declared that the Games are of utmost priority.”

Fotografía de archivo del presidente de la Organización Deportiva Suramericana (Odesur), el paraguayo Camilo Pérez, hablando durante la ceremonia de clausura de los Juegos Suramericanos el 8 de junio de 2018 en Cochabamba (Bolivia). EFE/Martín Alipaz/Archivo

“They are all concerned to carry out the Games in the best way, despite effects the pandemic has had on all our countries” he said.

Moccia also commended Paraguay Sports Secretary Camilo Pérez and the Organizing Committee, and all of the federations and wished them luck as the South American games will close out 2022 in ‘the best way possible’.