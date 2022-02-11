Mongolian women’s wrestling team out of Bout at the Ballpark





USA Wrestling has been notified by the Mongolian Wrestling Federation that it will not be able to take part in the Bout at the Ballpark in Arlington, Texas on February 12.

Much like the Iranian men’s team, the Mongolian women’s freestyle delegation was not able to complete the visa process in time to travel to the United States.

Lutte Canada has stepped up to fill the void, and is scheduling four Canadian women wrestlers to compete against Team USA.

Leading the Canadian contingent is 2018 World champion and 2017 World bronze medalist Justina DiStasio. She was also a 2016 University World champion and has won five Pan American Senior titles. She will face off against two-time Senior World Team member Victoria Francis of the U.S.

2021 U23 World champion Godinez Gonzalez, will compete at 62 kg and face the 2021 World silver medalist and 2020 Olympian Kayla Miracle of the U.S.

Madison Parks at 50 kg, who was seventh in the 2021 World Championships, will battle two-time Senior World Team member and two-time Junior World champion Victoria Anthony of the U.S.

Competing at 57 kg is Karla Godinez Gonzalez of Canada, who was fifth in the 2019 U23 World Championships. Godinez Gonzalez currently attends Simon Fraser University, where she is ranked No. 1 at 123 pounds among NCAA women wrestlers. She will face another Simon Fraser grad, 2016 Olympic champion, 2020 Olympic silver medalist and three-time World champion Helen Maroulis of Team USA.

There will be an all-USA battle at 53 kg, where 2019 World champion and 2020 Olympian Jacarra Winchester will battle Dom Parrish at 53 kg. Parish placed third at this weight class at the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials and has competed on three U23 World Teams for the U.S.