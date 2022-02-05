Iran withdraws from upcoming wrestling exhibition against the United States

FILE PHOTO: Wrestling - World Wrestling Championships - Papp Laszlo Budapest Sportarena, Budapest, Hungary - October 22, 2018 Men's Freestyle 92kg Gold medal bout - J'Den Michael Tbory Cox of the U.S celebrates REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo/File Photo

Iran has pulled out of the upcoming Bout at the Ballpark wrestling match against the United States, according to a letter to USA Wrestling from the Iran Wrestling Federation. The bout is scheduled for February 12 in Arlington, Texas.

In the letter Iran Wrestling Federation president Ali Reza Dabir said six members of the proposed 35-person delegation from Iran did not receive visas from the U.S. government.

USA Wrestling has formally requested the Iran Wrestling Federation reconsider their decision, and said the delegation has been approved to enter the U.S.

Wrestling - Wrestling World Championships - Oslo, Norway - October 7, 2021 Mohammad Reza Hojatollah Mokhtari of Iran in action against Malkhas Amoyan of Armenia in class 72 kg Javad Parsa/NTB via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NORWAY OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN NORWAY.

Iran was supposed to compete against the U.S. men’s freestyle team in a 10-bout dual meet. If Iran does not compete, USA Wrestling is considering an international all-star team to take their place.

“USA Wrestling is greatly disappointed Iran has decided not to compete against our team at the Bout at the Ballpark,” said USA Wrestling Executive Director Rich Bender.

“Iran received nearly all of their visas and could field a competitive team to wrestle against our athletes, but it was their decision not to participate. We have asked them to reconsider, and it’s our intention to provide a quality event for our partners and our fans in Texas.”