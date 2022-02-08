USA Wrestling finalizes lineup for upcoming Bout at the Ballpark

FILE PHOTO: Wrestling - World Wrestling Championships - Papp Laszlo Budapest Sportarena, Budapest, Hungary - October 22, 2018 Men's Freestyle 92kg Gold medal bout - J'Den Michael Tbory Cox of the U.S celebrates REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo/File Photo

USA Wrestling has finalized the international lineup for the upcoming Bout at the Ballpark in Arlington, Texas on February 12.

The match was originally going to be a 10-bout duel between the U.S. men’s freestyle team and a team from Iran, however Iran pulled out of the match after Iran Wrestling Federation president Ali Reza Dabir said six members of the proposed 35-person Iranian delegation did not receive visas from the U.S. government.

The U.S. team will now compete against an international all-star team representing nine countries from four continents. Bout organizers have also added a six-match women’s dual meet between Team USA and Mongolia.

Mar 19, 2021; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys wrestler AJ Ferrari celebrates after defeating Michigan State Wolverines wrestler Myles Amine in the 197 weight class during the semifinals of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

There will also be college dual matches between Oklahoma State University and the University of Iowa. The two schools have combined to win 58 national championships, are widely considered to be the top two schools in college wrestling history.

The U.S. team will feature three Olympic champions in Jordan Burroughs, Kyle Snyder and Helen Maroulis, and five former World champions.

This will be the first wrestling match ever held at the home stadium of Major League Baseball’s Texas Rangers.