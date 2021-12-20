NHL shuts down more games due to COVID-19 concerns, putting their participation in the Beijing Games in serious doubt

Dec 18, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) beats New Jersey Devils left wing Andreas Johnsson (11) on a break away during the second period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

With COVID-19 surging, The National Hockey League (NHL) has suspended all games involving cross-border travel until after Christmas.

In total, 12 games involving teams from the Unites States playing Canadian teams were postponed this week.

A total of 27 games so far this season have been postponed due to COVID-19.

The postponements and COVID-19 concerns could seriously jeopardize the chances of having NHL players participate in the Beijing Games. The NHL has a January 10, 2022 deadline to opt out of the Olympics without financial penalty.

The league said Sunday they will announce an Olympic decision “in the coming days.”

Last week, the league enhanced protocols through early January which include daily COVID-19 testing, social distancing measures and limitations on players leaving their hotel.

On Sunday, the NHL announced all Detroit Red Wings’ games have been shut down through Christmas due to COVID-19 issues. They became the sixth team to have their schedule shut down because of COVID-19.