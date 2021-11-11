World broadcaster meeting held for 2022 European Championships

World broadcaster meeting for the 2022 European Championships. Photo provided by: European Championships Munich 2022

About 80 representatives from broadcasters interested in showing the Championships on television screens across Europe were present for the world broadcaster meeting hosted by the organizers of the 2022 European Championships.

Host Broadcaster, European Broadcasting Union, has already made 44 agreements with broadcasters across Europe to show the Championships. It was revealed at the world broadcaster meeting, that more than 400 hours of sport will be broadcast live from the Championships.

The Championships are a new form of multi-sports games that first took place in 2018. At that time, there were two separate host cities for the event, Glasgow and Berlin. The Glasgow cluster played host to aquatics, cycling, golf, gymnastics, rowing, and triathlon, while Berlin hosted the athletics competition.

The event is widely seen as a competitor to the European Olympic Committee’s (EOC) run European Games, which aim to serve as the main multi-sports games for Europe. However, the European Games have faced troubles with public visibility due to their lack of top level aquatics and athletics, among other variables.

The 2018 European Championships were widely seen as a success, with high hopes placed on the 2022 Championships. However, planning for the 2022 European Championships got off to a rocky start when aquatics was left off the program due to inadequate venues in Munich.

Organizers responded to those difficulties by adding additional sports to the program, namely beach volleyball, canoe sprint, table tennis, and sports climbing.

The 2022 European Championships are set to be held from August 11 to August 21, 2022. They will involve an estimated 4,700 athletes across nine sports. Munich will play host to the Championships, ultilizing the Olympiapark and other legacy facilities from the 1972 Summer Olympic Games.