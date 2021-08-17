Commonwealth Games Federation appoints Katie Sadleir as its new CEO

Katie Sadleir will become the Commonwealth Games Federation's CEO this November. (CGF)

The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) announced on Tuesday that New Zealander Katie Sadleir has been appointed as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Sadleir joins the CGF from World Rugby, where she has served as general manager of women’s rugby since 2016. An Olympian and 1986 Commonwealth Games bronze medalist in synchronized swimming, Sadleir was previously the General Manager of Sport New Zealand between 2000-2006 and one of its directors from 2009-2015.

She also currently sits on the Board of Directors of Ireland’s national swimming federation and has held several other sports board memberships throughout her career. Having been present at six Commonwealth Games editions in various capacities, Sadleir has a lengthy history within the Commonwealth sporting movement; most notably attending as New Zealand’s Assistant Chef de Mission in 1994.

Her selection follows a months-long recruiting process started in March after David Grevemberg, CEO of the CGF since 2014, resigned from his position. Sadlair is set to begin her tenure as CEO in November, with interim executive director Martin Reynolds continuing to fulfill the role until then.

“Following an extensive global search, the CGF are excited to be welcoming Katie Sadleir as our new Chief Executive Officer”, declared CGF President Dame Louise Martin. “As a former athlete and experienced administrator across multiple sports, Katie was the outstanding candidate for the position in what was a high-quality field. She will play a leading role in driving the future strategic direction of our organisation through Birmingham 2022 and beyond.”

As CEO, Sadleir will play a central role in coordinating the upcoming 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and developing the long-term strategic goals of the CGF, as international sport adjusts to a post-pandemic reality and the one hundredth anniversary of the Games approaches in 2030.

“I am delighted to be taking up the CGF Chief Executive Officer role at what is a very exciting time for the Commonwealth Sport Movement. With Birmingham 2022 fast approaching and the Games nearing its centenary in 2030, there is a fantastic opportunity to enhance our global sporting movement as one that is fully focused on community legacy, benefit and impact through sport”, Sadleir said in a statement accepting her new position.

As an official of World Rugby, Sadleir played a key role in expanding female participation in the sport. (World Rugby)

Sadleir will leave a significant legacy from her outgoing role at World Rugby, where she developed a transformational eight-year plan spanning 2017-2025 to develop women’s rugby worldwide. Among her plan’s accomplishments have been the establishment of a new global women’s 15-a-side competition, the creation of dedicated resources for female coaches, and initiatives to increase female representation both within World Rugby and national rugby unions.

“I believe collectively we have achieved some huge changes that have made a real impact for rugby globally”, Sadleir said of her work over the past five years. “I’m especially proud of the leadership pipeline programmes that we have put in place for women both on and off the field as we strive, where ever possible, to make sure decisions are made with women, for women and girls”.

World Rugby Chief Executive Alan Gilpin also thanked Sadleir for her contributions to the sport, stating: “World Rugby would like to wish Katie every success in her exciting appointment as Chief Executive of the Commonwealth Games Federation, a close partner of rugby. Katie leaves an impressive lasting legacy having successfully devised a transformational strategy to normalise, promote, grow and commercialise the women’s game”.

“Katie, supported by all our unions and regions, has created an unstoppable movement and momentum that the rugby family will continue to harness and push forward to ensure the phenomenal advancement of women’s rugby and women in rugby continues to flourish.”