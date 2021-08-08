Japan douses the Olympic flame to end a remarkable Olympics as Tokyo passes Olympic baton to Paris for 2024

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - The Tokyo 2020 Olympics Closing Ceremony - Olympic Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - August 8, 2021. General view of fireworks above the stadium during the closing ceremony REUTERS/Thomas Peter

The Olympic baton was passed to France who will host the next Olympiad in Paris in 2024.

Tokyo 2020 was held successfully despite a one-year delay and the pandemic still gripping the host city.

“The first postponed Olympic Games were only made a reality because of “the unified and powerful support of so many”, says IOC president Thomas Bach.

“This is why our thanks and appreciation go to the Japanese authorities who have stood by our side with the athletes,” he said.

“Our heartfelt gratitude goes to Organising Committee and the thousands of volunteers who have demonstrated such determination and dedication in these challenging times.

“The billions of people around the globe who followed these Olympic Games admired Japanese for what they have achieved.

“We did it together. We did for the athletes.”

Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto hailed the fine performances of everyone involved and together to made staging the event possible.

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - The Tokyo 2020 Olympics Closing Ceremony - Olympic Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - August 8, 2021. International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach delivers a speech as Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto looks on Pool via REUTERS/Dan Mullan

“The athletic events of the past 17 days have inspired us, given us courage, and shown us hopes for the future.

“I would like to express my feelings of gratitude and respect to all the athletes, and to everyone else who overcame so many difficulties to so thoroughly prepare for these Games and deliver their absolute best performances.”

French President Emmanuel Macron, appeared on the screen to showcase the updated Olympic motto of ‘Faster, Higher, Stronger - Together’.

The French anthem played For the first time as Paris invited the world to their upcoming Olympiad.

The French astronaut Thomas Pesquet was shown looking towards Japan and he can expect to be involved at Paris 2024 in some capacity.

Paris 2024 Olympics Organising Committee President Tony Estanguet poses in front of the Eiffel Tower as people gather at Paris' Olympics fan zone to watch the closing ceremony of the Tokyo games, at Trocadero Gardens in Paris, France, August 8, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Japanese opera singer Tomotaka Okamoto struck a note following shots of the fan village in front of the Eiffel Tower where towering French judoka, who took bronze in Tokyo and team gold, could be spotted enjoying the moment.

The Olympic anthem played as the Olympic flag was lowered and handed over to the Governor of Tokyo who presented it to the IOC President who awarded it to the Mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo.

The French anthem followed the flag handover.

Lanterns were held in the stadium before a video of remote performances of traditional dances from the north and south of the country.

“Gathering in the stadium for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games became a wish unfulfilled, but we hope that this can be a moment for us to come together to wish for peace around the world,” say the organisers.

“A moment for each and every one of us to reflect, ponder, and remember as we watch various traditional festivals from all around Japan.”

A number of volunteers were presented with souvenir gifts on the stage.

The Japanese national flag was brought into the stadium and carried towards the stage by six flag bearers. Four of the flag bearers were athletes, one a medical worker and one was a person with an impairment.

The hosts wished to: “express to the entire world utmost gratitude” for the healthcare professionals who worked so diligently to help us during the COVID-19 pandemic.

