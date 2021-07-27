Weightlifting Day Ahead – World record holder and reigning world champion Shi Zhiyong from China the heavy favorite to win gold.

Weightlifting Day Ahead – Wednesday, July 28th
Who’s on the mat
The men’s -73kg event.
What to watch for
World record holder and reigning world champion Shi Zhiyong from China is the heavy favorite to win gold in this event.
Others to watch are Bulgarian world bronze medalist Bozhidar Andreev and American four-time junior world champion Clarence Cummings, who is a medal contender at only 21 years old.
Competition schedule (Japan Standard Time)
♦ 1:50pm: -73kg Group B
♦ 7:50pm: -73kg Group A
Story of the day
Taiwanese lifter Kuo Hsing-chun and Turkmenistan athlete Polina Guryeva wrote their names into weightlifting history in the women’s -59kg event on Tuesday. Kuo set an Olympic record and earned her country’s first gold at Tokyo, while Guryeva won her country’s first-ever Olympic medal with her second place finish. Japan’s Mikiko Ando won the host nation’s first weightlifting medal with a bronze.
Weightlifting Medal Count as of July 27th
1. China: 3 gold, 1 silver, 0 bronze
2. Chinese Taipei: 1 gold, 0 silver, 1 bronze
3. Canada: 1 gold, 0 silver, 0 bronze
3. Philippines: 1 gold, 0 silver, 0 bronze
5. Indonesia: 0 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze
5. Italy: 0 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze
7. Colombia: 0 gold, 1 silver, 0 bronze
7. India: 0 gold, 1 silver, 0 bronze
7. Turkmenistan: 0 gold, 1 silver, 0 bronze
10. Kazakhstan: 0 gold, 0 silver, 2 bronze
11. Japan: 0 gold, 0 silver, 1 bronze
Compiled by ATR staff
This article is brought to you by the International Weightlifting Federation