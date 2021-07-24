China’s Hou Zhihui wins opening weightlifting gold with an Olympic record

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Weightlifting - Women's 49kg - Group A - Tokyo International Forum, Tokyo, Japan - July 24, 2021. Hou Zhihui of China in action. Pool via REUTERS/Chris Graythen

World record holder Hou Zhihui powered to gold in the women’s 49kg weightlifting category

with an unstoppable display at the Tokyo International Forum on Saturday afternoon as the

world and Asian champion won Olympic gold for China.

Zhihui, 24, from Chenzhou in the Hunan province, dominated the competition in the snatch

and clean and jerk with almost effortless lifts as a world-class field failed to keep pace with

the Chinese powerhouse.

Cuba’s Ludia Marguiela Montero Ramos, 22, led the way in the morning session but a

stronger afternoon field surpassed the respectable numbers from the Havana native.

Montero Ramos posted a total of 178kg (82kg snatch and 96kg clean and jerk).

The USA believed they had a bonafide medal contender in the form of Jourdan Elizabeth

Delacruz and the young Texan made an encouraging start before falling away at the vital

stage as her nearest rivals kept raising their numbers.

Zhihui, who won the Asian Championships last year in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, posted a snatch

of 94kg and a colossal 116kg clean and jerk to register an Olympic record total of 210kg in a

riveting display.

“I would like to thank my team and everyone who’s helped me, they all put their trust in me

and believed that I would succeed.

“I have achieved my dream and I’m delighted. I want to express my gratitude to everyone

who’s trained with me and helped to prepare me for this result.”

India’s Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, 26, who claimed bronze at the Asian Championships in

2020, was her country’s only female representative in the weightlifting and bounced back

from her Olympic disappointment at Rio 2016 by claiming silver in Tokyo.

Mirabai Chanu recorded a total of 202kg (87kg snatch and 115kg clean and jerk).

“I tried hard to get the medal, before I couldn’t do it, I’ve worked extra hard and I feel very

happy this time,” said India’s hero on day one of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

“If everybody knows my name now I feel very pleased, in the future India can win more

medals and every success from our country will make me proud.”

The bronze medal went to Indonesia’s 19-year-old Windy Cantika Aisah who shone on the

biggest stage of her burgeoning career. Teenage sensation Aisah immediately made a video

call to her jubilant friends and family from the warm area in joyous scenes that the media

lapped up en masse.

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Weightlifting - Women's 49kg - Medal Ceremony - Tokyo International Forum, Tokyo, Japan - July 24, 2021. Gold medalist Hou Zhihui of China, Silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India and Bronze medalist Windy Cantika Aisah of Indonesia pose. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

The 2021 Junior World Championships gold medallist jumped for joy as she produced a

110kg clean and jerk lift and an 84kg snatch effort for a combined total of 194kg which saw

her comfortably claim the third and final place on the podium.

Weightlifting’s opening day of competition will be remembered for the hulking heroics of

Zhihui - who was the calmest person in the building after winning her first Olympic title -

and the youthful all-Asian podium.

Weightlifting’s build-up to the Games has been complicated but the athletes delivered a

compelling day of competition with rising stars taking their careers to new heights on the

sport’s biggest stage.

Japan’s five-time Olympian Hiromi Miyake – whose father and coach Yoshiyuki Miyake won

weightlifting gold at the last Tokyo Olympics in 1964 as well as Mexico 1968 - struggled on

home soil as Tokyo 2020 proved to be a Games too far for the London 2012 silver medallist

and Rio 2016 bronze medallist.

Saitama hope Miyake cut a forlorn figure as her formed eluded her in the clean and jerk as

she failed with all three attempts at a weight of 99kg.

Weightlifting resumes on Sunday with the men’s 61kg and 67kg categories set to be

contested.

KEEP READING: