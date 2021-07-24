The masseur who set off all the alarms in Spain

Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 20 - Libourne to Saint-Emilion - France - July 17, 2021 Movistar Team rider Alejandro Valverde of Spain in action during stage 20 REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

The first case of Covid-19 in the Spanish delegation at the Olympic Games in Tokyo was a masseur of the cycling team.

The announcement set off alarm bells at a time when the Iberian cyclists were preparing to participate this Saturday in road cycling with world champion Alejandro Valverde.

In view of the news known in the early hours of Saturday morning, after the opening ceremony, the members of the national team were subjected to a PCR test whose result was negative and were able to compete this Saturday.

In addition to Valverde, the squad is made up of Ion Izagirre, Gorka Izagirre, Omar Fraile and Jesús Herrada.

The Spanish Cycling Federation reported that the members of the technical team will be able to carry out their activities normally, with the exception of national coach Pascual Momparler, who is considered “a close contact and will have to undergo further tests”.

This Saturday, Tokyo 2020 organizers reported that 17 more people linked to the Olympics tested positive for COVID-19, including one athlete, bringing the total since July 1 to 123.

The total includes 14 contractors and two officials, one of whom had been staying at the Olympic Village. The athlete is not Japanese and had not been residing in the village, according to organizers.

