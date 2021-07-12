HomeNewsEspañol
Monday July 12, 2021
Soccerex Conference Concepts Announced

Newsroom Infobae
12 de Julio de 2021

Soccerex are pleased to confirm the conference concepts for this year'sSoccerex Global Convention, 26-30 November 2011.

Hosted in Brazil, with a global audience in attendance, Soccerex setsthe agenda for the football industry. The programme has been designedto include the most up-to-date information regarding the 2014 FIFA WorldCup TM brought to you direct by Government Officials and the LocalOrganising Committee; senior FIFA figures will also be giving their

perspective. In addition there will be sessions exploring areasincluding Stadia and Infrastructure, Sustainability, the Role of

Agencies in football, Sponsorship, Social Media, Finance, Corruption inFootball and much more.

There will also be a new workshop concept involving a series ofpresentations unified by a common focus and grouped around networkingbreaks to improve learning and business opportunities. The workshopswill address themes associated with elite performance, other divisionsof the game including women's football, U17/U20's, futsal and beachfootball, event hosting and club administration.

The value of the Soccerex conference programme is exemplified by thequality of speakers who participate. The sessions are led by some of themost influential industry experts, who have first-hand experience at thetop level. Speakers in the past have included: FIFA president Joseph S.Blatter, Ricardo Teixeira (President, CBF), Franz Beckenbauer (Germanfootball coach, manager, and former player), Danny Jordaan, (ChiefExecutive Officer of the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa) to name but afew. This year's speakers will include senior government officials,business figureheads, players, managers, directors, referees and manymore.

As well as this in-depth conference schedule the event will include apacked exhibition, a large range of networking events and two-dayFootball Festival all taking place in the host city to the 2014 FIFAWorld CupTM Final, Rio de Janeiro.

For more information, contact:enquiry@soccerex.com

