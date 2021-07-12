HomeNewsEspañol
Monday July 12, 2021
Peace and Sport launches sport outreach program in Mali

Jo&euml;l Bouzou, President and Founder of Peace and Sport, was in Bamako today at the invitation of Her Excellency Mrs. Ke&iuml;ta Aminata Maiga, First Lady of the Republic of Mali, to present the National Olympic and Sports Committee of Mali with a shipment of sports equipment for local organizations that lead community sports projects.

Newsroom Infobae
July 12, 2021

This event marks the first step of a collaboration aiming to use sport to foster a culture of peace in the country, following a MoU that was signed by Peace and Sport and the CNOSM to define the framework of the project. It will be rolled out in Bamako for the first year, and then in the rest of the country over two years.

Peace and Sport’s involvement is in line with the CNOSM’s efforts to reinforce unity and reconciliation in the country. Peace and Sport will support the CNOSM with the program’s structure and coordination.

Joël Bouzou said, "The First Lady Keïta Aminata Maiga visited us in 2013 at the last Peace and Sport International Forum held in Monaco. During the event we were able to exchange on the social challenges faced by Mali, and sport’s potential to promote and build peace in the country.

We share the same vision and I am delighted to be in Bamako today to lay the foundations of a wide-reaching national project focusing on adapted sport activities."

Based on the concept of ‘adapted sport’ – sporting activities that are adapted to the different environments in which they are played, the program will make it possible to expand the reach of sport in areas where a lack of technical or material resources prevents the practice of sport and in the longer-term, make sporting activities a tool for education, integration and socialization. The implementation of the program will be carried out with the support of the CNOSM, national sports authorities and ministries of national education, national reconciliation, youth and sports. Peace and Sport will provide different schools in Mali with copies of its Adapted Sport Manual and organize training sessions for teachers and sports instructors on how to use sport as a tool for inter-community dialogue and unity.

The organization will also lend its expertise to the development, management and evaluation of the project.

