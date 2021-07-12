Boats sit in Guanabara Bay in this aerial photo taken in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Friday, Aug. 22, 2014. Brazilian analysts reduced their 2014 economic growth estimate for the 13th straight week after consumer confidence dropped to the lowest since the recession of 2009. Photographer: Dado Galdieri/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(ATR) The Paralympic torch will start in Stoke-Mandeville and travel across Brazil for seven days leading up to the 2016 Paralympics.

As part of the ceremony celebrating 500 days to go, Rio 2016 released the details of the torch repay on Apr. 27.

All five regions of Brazil will be represented during the relay, with one city in each hosting its own relay, culminating with a Paralympic cauldron being lit at the end.The cities in each region chosen to host the Paralympic torch relay will be announced at a later date.

The flames from the five cauldrons in Brazil, along with the one from Stoke Mandeville, will be sent to Rio de Janeiro to form the Paralympic flame. On Sept. 6-7 the flame will tour Rio before arriving at the 2016 Paralympics Opening Ceremony.

Stoke Mandeville is the site of the first Paralympic Games, which took place in 1948.

"We want to invite people from across Brazil and all over the planet to participate and send a little of their warmth and energy to create the Paralympic Games flame," Andrew Parsons, president of the Brazilian Paralympic Committee, said in a statement.

Rio 2016 said that around 500 torchbearers will participate in the relay, which is sponsored by Japanese car maker Nissan, and Brazilian bank Bradesco.

Both companies sponsor the Olympic torch relay and will be supported by Brazilian post office Correios.

Written by Aaron Bauer

20 Years at #1: Your best source of news about the Olympics is AroundTheRings.com, for subscribers only.