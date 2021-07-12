2018 By the Book: Gateway Airports

Picture taken on February 3, 2008 shows people skiing down a mountainside in Sochi. Russia's Sochi Black Sea resort will host the 2014 winter olympic games. AFP PHOTO / RIA NOVOSTI (Photo credit should read RIA NOVOSTI/AFP/Getty Images)

PyeongChang's gateway airport is the furthest from Olympic venues. In this installment of By the Book, Around the Rings presents a look at the gateway airports of Annecy, Munich and PyeongChang. By the Book is an exclusive series of reports by Around the Rings based on the bid books presented by the three 2018 bids.

Annecy

• Geneva International Airport (GVA), Switzerland

• 43 km from IOC Hotel, 39 km from Olympic Village, 42 km from IBC/MPC

• Number of terminals: 1- Existing (2010), 1- Planned (2018)

• Number of international departure gates: 37- Existing (2010), 40- Planned (2018)

• Passengers/hour: 4,750- Existing (2010), 5,350- Planned (2018)

Munich

• Munich International Airport (MUC)

• 35 km from Olympic Village, 42 km from IBC/MPC

• Number of terminals: 2- Existing (2010), 2- Planned (2018)

• Number of international departure gates: Terminal 1, 94-Existing (2010), 94-Planned (2018); Terminal 2, 112-Existing (2010)

• Passengers/hour: 15,000- Existing (2010), 15,000- Planned (2018)

PyeongChang

• Incheon International Airport (ICN)

• 242 km from IOC Hotel, 239 km from Alpensia Olympic Village, 261 km from Coastal Olympic Village, 242 km from IBC/MPC

• Number of terminals: 2- Existing (2010), 2- Planned (2018)

• Number of international departure gates: 79-Existing (2010), 79-Planned (2018)

• Passengers/hour: 13,700-Existing (2010), 13,700- Planned (2018)

By the Book is a series of reports on the 2018 candidate cities, using information provided in the candidate file of each city.

Edited by Isia Reaves Wilcox

