Media Advisory: Free Opportunities at the Olympic Trials

TrackTown USA is thrilled to highlight two free opportunities to be a part of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Track & Field.



We are excited to be able to welcome spectators for free into Hayward Field at the University of Oregon for the qualifying rounds of the women's hammer throw and women's shot put on Thursday, June 24.



Fans will also be able to line the streets of the City of Springfield on Saturday, June 26, to cheer on the athletes of the men's and women's 20km race walk as they fight for spots on Team USA.



Read the details below for more information.



Details on Thursday's free qualifying events



A ticket will not be required for entry to Thursday’s qualifying rounds of the women’s hammer throw and women’s shot put at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon. The action will begin at 1:25 p.m. Pacific.



Attendees who are able to show proof of full vaccination will be permitted to sit in designated sections in the lower bowl of the stadium. All other attendees will be permitted to sit in physically distanced pods in the upper bowl.



Entry will be free for this qualifying round. All spectators will be required to exit the secure perimeter at the conclusion of the women’s shot and women’s hammer throw.



Details on Saturday's 20km race walks in Springfield



Athletes competing in the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials in the men's and women's 20km race walk will race the official course along 5th Street and Main Street in Downtown Springfield.



There has been a competition schedule change due to forecasted temperatures on June 26. In order to maximize the ability of the competing athletes to fight for a spot on Team USA, the start time of the 20km race walk has been shifted two hours earlier. The men’s competition will now go off at 7:00 a.m. Pacific and the women’s competition will go off at 7:01 a.m. Pacific.



Community members and visitors are invited to join the event at the Springfield City Hall Plaza, 225 Fifth Street in Downtown Springfield, Oregon. The City is suspending parking enforcement activities in Downtown Springfield to better accommodate event goers.



An awards ceremony will be held at the Springfield City Hall Plaza immediately following the races. Then, local youth participating in the TrackGirlz program or Willamalane’s race walk clinics will have the chance to do a 100- or 200-meter race (more details here). Fans are encouraged to come out and cheer on the athletes, and stay out and support local businesses.



