Commonwealth Archery and Shooting Championships cancelled

For immediate release on 2 July 2021



Following a review of the 2022 Commonwealth Archery and Shooting Championships scheduled to take place in India, the difficult decision has been made to cancel the event. This comes after careful consideration of several factors, including the continued uncertainty created by the ongoing global pandemic.



The decision was taken by Commonwealth Games India (CGI) Executive Board with the support of the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF).



CGF President Dame Louise Martin DBE said: “We are disappointed that the 2022 Commonwealth Archery and Shooting Championships will no longer take place however, this is the right decision to take in the current climate.



Despite this news, there are numerous key learnings that will benefit our ongoing work as we look to innovate and create new Commonwealth Sport Properties. The Chandigarh 2022 concept has identified exciting opportunities regarding future co-hosting possibilities that we must further explore.



We very much are looking forward to welcoming Team India to the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.”



