African visit continues Commonwealth-wide consultation on Transformation 2022

Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) Chief Executive David Grevemberg today (25 April 2015) visited the IOC’s Sport for Hope Centre in Lusaka, Zambia to meet with 18 Commonwealth Games Associations (CGAs) from African nations as part of a Commonwealth-wide consultation with the CGF membership on Transformation 2022, the Commonwealth Sports Movement’s ambitious agenda for growth and innovation.

In the Zambian capital, co-hosted by Mrs Miriam Moyo, CGF Regional Vice President and NOCZ President and Mr Gideon Sam, CGF Vice President and SASCOC President, David Grevemberg praised the work of African members in their important contributions to Sport, Development and Peace and discussed the opportunities and ambitions of the CGF’s new seven-year strategic plan.

Speaking from Lusaka, David Grevemberg said:

"Transformation 2022 aims to place athletes, and the transformational impact of their achievements and performances on citizens and communities, at the heart of the Federation’s vision. And there is no better place to have such powerful discussions than in the incredible sporting continent of Africa.

This is a defining moment for our African colleagues, as they unite to support the ambitions of Durban and South Africa in their bid to host an inclusive and inspiring Commonwealth Games in 2022. It is also a defining moment for the Commonwealth Sports Movement, as we plan ambitiously for the future and develop and deliver Transformation 2022 in partnership with our members."

Welcoming the delegation, Zambia’s Honourable Minister of Youth and Sport, Hon Vincent Mwale MP, said:

"African Commonwealth Games Associations have a vital role to play in achieving the Commonwealth Games Federation’s Strategic plan for 2022. The CGF provides a unique arrangement bringing diverse nations together for a common cause - sport. The Commonwealth Movement embraces unity and humanity, impacting citizens and communities across our region and this is critical to foster mutual collaboration and prosperity through sport."

The delegation comprised members from Botswana, Cameroon, Ghana, Kenya, Lesotho, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Rwanda, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Swaziland, Uganda, United Republic of Tanzania and Zambia. The delegation also enjoyed a tour of the IOC’s Sport for Hope Centre and Olympic Youth Development Centre as part of the visit, which opened in 2010 to promote and facilitate access to sports for young athletes, local communities and support National Sport Federations.

CGF Regional Vice President for Africa, Miriam Moyo, who coordinated and hosted the meeting of African CGAs said:

"The Executive Board endorsed the new CGF vision and plans at our recent meeting in London. However, for Transformation 2022 to be the success we all want it to be, the on-going development and shared ambitions of the wider Commonwealth family are so important. We are therefore delighted that our members have had the opportunity to play an important part in the on-going consultations and discuss the plan’s opportunities and impacts ahead of our General Assembly in September."

The regional meeting of African CGAs follows a successful meeting on 11 and 12 April of the European CGAs at Celtic Manor in Wales hosted by CGF Regional Vice President and Commonwealth Games Wales Chief Executive Chris Jenkins.

David Grevemberg visited Zambia en route to Durban, South Africa where he will participate in the Evaluation Commission for the 2022 Commonwealth Games bid, starting April 27, 2015.

