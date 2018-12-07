Valentina Petrenko
La senadora Valentina Petrenko se retira después de 18 años en el senado. La presidente de la Cámara, Valentina Matvienko, le agradeció por su "brillante" tarea y por su gran dedicación.

Es que la senadora recibió en 1994, la orden 'Por el Coraje Personal' después de participar en una operación de rescate de varios niños retenidos en el sur de Rusia. La senadora incluso se ofreció como rehén a cambio de la liberación de los menores.

Pero, apunta Sputnik, la representante de Jakasia, una región rusa de Siberia, ganó popularidad tanto en Rusia como en otros países por su extravagante peinado, que generó una oleada de memes.

