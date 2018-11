“How do you think a rape victim or a woman feels at the incongruous setting of her underwear being shown in the courts?”

Minister Ruth Coppinger showed a thong to the Irish Parliament this week to highlight issues in rape trials. pic.twitter.com/7HtH7M5Af1 #ThisIsNotConsent

— Mona Eltahawy (@monaeltahawy) 16 de noviembre de 2018