French President Emmanuel Macron says he pressed Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to allow international involvement in the investigation into the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
Macron confronted the crown prince at a Group of 20 summit in Argentina. Macron said Saturday that in the exchange, he also pushed bin Salman to help find a political solution to the Saudi-backed war in Yemen, and to help stabilize world oil prices.
Macron said the crown prince only "took note" of his demands. Macron expressed hope that bin Salman would respond soon.
U.S. intelligence agencies concluded that the Saudi prince ordered the journalist's killing, which Saudi Arabia denies. Khashoggi was killed in the Saudi Embassy in Istanbul Oct. 2, a death that shocked many world leaders sitting around the table with bin Salman at the G-20.
Associated Press
For Infobae's complete coverage of the Group of 20 summit in Argentina: www.infobae.com/america/g20-summit-2018/
READ MORE:
Comentarios